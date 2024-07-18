Influencer known for speeding videos around NYC arrested for string of burglaries

Support truly

A 19-year-old social media influencer was arrested on Wednesday after a string of burglaries in New Jersey in addition to other crimes in nearby New York and Connecticut.

Officials took Antonio Ginestri into custody on charges of burglary, theft, two counts of conspiracy and employing a juvenile in the commission of a crime.

Ginestri, along with a 16-year-old conspirator were taken into custody in New York after Fairfield police said they stole from a Speedway Gas Station on Route 46, according to NJ.com.

Police did not name the 16-year-old due to his age but told the outlet he had been charged with burglary, theft, and two counts of conspiracy.

The gas station robbery allegedly happened in February. Police said they were called to the business on February 6 at around 2am.

Officials took Antonio Ginestri, 19, into custody on charges of burglary, theft, two counts of conspiracy and employing a juvenile in the commission of a crime this week following a series of alleged burglaries in New Jersey ( NYPD )

Police said three suspects left the property in a stolen gray BMW X7 that had not been reported yet but was identified in similar thefts in Roseland, Secaucus, and Hasbrouck Heights, different areas in New Jersey.

The outlet reported that the individuals were wanted in other New Jersey towns and for crimes in New York and Connecticut.

Two of the three suspects were Ginestri and the 16-year-old, police said. The identity of the third suspect is not yet known. It’s not clear if he has been arrested or charged.

Authorities took Ginestri into custody on May 16 and he is currently being held in Bergen County Jail on unrelated charges. It’s not clear what charges he is being detained on.

The alleged burglar is known on social media for speeding around New York City in high-end cars and motorcycles while avoiding police. Ginestri’s account has about 77,000 followers.

An attorney for the man told the outlet that he has appealed the court’s detention ruling.