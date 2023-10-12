All NYPD officers to report in uniform after ex-Hamas chief calls for global protests

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Members of the New York Police Department (NYPD) have been ordered to report in uniform on Friday, following calls for global protests by an ex-Hamas chief.

The department has cancelled all time-off for officers on the day, in response to the potential threats, according to an internal message obtained by ABC News and other US outlets.

“All uniformed members of the service are to perform duty in the uniform of the day - effective immediately and until further notice, all uniformed members of the service, in every rank, will perform duty in the uniform of the day and be prepared for deployment,” ABC reported.

The action comes in response to a statement from Khaled Meshaal, who served as chief of Hamas from 2004 to 2017, in which he called on the Islamic world to stage the protests.

“[We must] head to the squares and streets of the Arab and Islamic world on Friday,” Meshaal said in a recorded statement sent to Reuters.

It comes as the violent conflict between Hamas and Israel reached its sixth day, with more than 1,000 casualties reported on both sides. Protests have been staged around the world in major cities including London and New York since the outbreak.

On Monday, protesters from both sides of the conflict rallied at the Israeli consulate in New York, forcing police intervention. Deputy Commissioner Rebecca Weiner of the NYPD Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division said Friday’s protests were being referred to by some groups online as “a global day of rage”.

"We're trying to make sure that violence doesn't manifest on the streets of New York City," she said, per ABC.

"There's the part that you see, which involves a lot of officers, some of our counterterrorism officers, our Critical Response Command folks who are high visibility patrols, heavy weapons armed and trained responding to locations throughout the city, schools, houses of worship, sensitive locations.

"And then there's the intelligence side, which is the part that you don't see-the online monitoring for threats and making sure that we can anticipate whether there's any reflection back to the city based on the overseas events."

More follows ...