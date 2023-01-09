Obese children need weight loss drugs and surgery, claim experts

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has released new guidelines on treating childhood obesity for the first time in 15 years on treating childhood obesity, including drugs and surgery as options for the first time.

The group noted that early and aggressive treatment is needed as obesity rates among children has risen over the last 15 years – going from 17 per cent to 20 per cent, figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show.

The number of obese children has tripled since the 1980s and quadrupled among adolescents.

The head of the Division of Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetes at Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital, Dr Joan Han, said that the pandemic made the problem worse, according to NBC News.

A report from the CDC revealed that the rate of weight increase almost doubled in 2020 compared to the years before the pandemic.

Almost 15 million children and teenagers in the US are affected by obesity, according to CDC figures. Extra weight leads to physical health problems, such as Type 2 diabetes and increased blood pressure, but also impacts mental health.

The fresh guidelines note that obesity is a complicated and chronic condition without an easy solution.

The first approach should be to make changes in lifestyle and behaviour, the AAP says.

More follows...