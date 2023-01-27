Daughter of Sopranos actor dies aged 25 three months after giving birth

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Odele Ventimiglia, the daughter of Sopranos actor John Ventimiglia, has died at the age of 25 just three months after giving birth.

Ms Ventimiglia died on 12 January and the cause of death has not been made public. Mother Belinda Cape said in a post on Facebook that the family was “heartbroken”.

Mr Ventimiglia appeared on the HBO show between 1999 and 2007 as Artie Bucco.

“Heartbroken to have to post our darling Odele’s funeral notice. Her sister Lucinda and I have been overwhelmed by the messages of support and love we have received, and your remembrances of how cherished Odele was to so many,” Ms Cape wrote. “Odele was greatly loved, and leaves a huge hole in our lives.”

“Words will never be enough to express the grief we are all feeling. I loved my little sister a lot and I will spend the rest of my life searching for her in everything,” sister Lucinda Ventimiglia wrote on Instagram.

“My family and I are so grateful for all the care and support we have been receiving during this impossible time. It has never been more clear how much she meant to so many people,” she added.

“Love this picture. Thank you Lucinda,” Mr Ventimiglia commented on the post.

(Belinda Cape)

The funeral service is set to be held at Old First Reformed Church in Brooklyn, New York, on Thursday.

According to social media posts by her family, Ms Ventimiglia gave birth to her daughter Shiloh in November of last year.

The family organised a GoFundeMe for the child, writing: “With the loss of our darling Odele, we are fundraising to help Shiloh with future education costs.”

As of Friday morning, it had surpassed its $50,000 goal by more than $7,000.

Stevie Van Zandt, who appeared on The Sopranos alongside Mr Ventimiglia, donated $500 alongside his wife Maureen. “Deepest Love and Condolences,” they wrote.

John Ventimiglia appears on The Sopranos on HBO (Screenshot / HBO)

Ms Ventimiglia had worked as a server and host at Vekslers in Brooklyn since 2016, according to the site Harri.

Her Facebook stated that she attended the Institute for Collaborative Education in New York, a school that provides job training with local employers.

In addition to Artie Bucco, Mr Ventimiglia played Organized Crime Control Bureau Chief Dino Arbogast on Blue Bloods on CBS and Detective Eddy Costa on Jessica Jones produced by Disney.

He also played Judge John Sirica in the Watergate drama Gaslit starring Julia Roberts.