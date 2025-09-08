Rotten to the core: Ohio orchard goes viral after outing family that tried to steal $300 worth of apples
One family tried to steal $300 worth of apples from Lynd Fruit Farm in Ohio, the orchard reported on social media
An Ohio orchard went viral after a few “bad apples” tried to make off with $300 worth of the fall fruit staple.
Lynd Fruit Farm in Pataskala, about 19 miles east of Columbus, shared a post that gained millions of views online after a family attempted to flee the orchard with a trunk full of apples they didn’t pay for.
The farm, which has been family-owned for five generations, has been forced to ramp up security measures in light of recent thefts, and as apple-picking season is just getting underway, owner Andy Lynd told ABC 6. Customers can drive their car onto the property and park before enjoying apple picking, pumpkin picking, corn mazes and other fall activities — but the farm says some people have been taking advantage.
“When people drive to the checkout, they pop their trunk and we look and see,” Lynd said. “Usually, it’s exactly what they said, but sometimes it’s not that case.”
Due to the uptick in recent thefts, the farm says it will employ “undercover security” for the rest of the season.
“If you fill your bag but can’t stop picking our delicious apples, don’t be shy! Come talk to our greeters and ask for more bags,” the farm wrote on Facebook on September 1. “Hiding $300 of apples around your spare tire, under your kids, in your glove box and under your seat is not the way to handle it!”
The farm said there were four thefts that day, though three were only about $25 worth of stolen apples.
While the farmers declined to press charges, they made the offenders pay for the produce, including one of the incidents in which a family tried to steal $300 of fruit.
“Somebody this week, when they checked out, they paid for their apples and they said, ‘Here’s an extra $20. I’m sorry about that theft. This is to help with that.’”
Customers slammed the few bad apples who were spoiling the beloved fall festivity for everyone else.
“It kind of ruins the fun for everybody,” one customer said. “You don’t need that many apples. Like you’re probably selling those apples or trying to make a profit off of stealing apples.”
“That’s $300 in apples! Holy smokes I’m going to Kroger!” another added. While a third chimed in: “It’s always a few that ruin it for everyone.”
“Listen, my family loves apples. No idea what we’d do with that many apples. That’s ridiculous,” a commentator added.
“How sad people have to ruin a good thing!” another person wrote.
In addition to covert security officers patrolling the orchard, the farm plans to install extra signage to ensure customers are only taking what they intend to pay for.
“They’ll [the staff] let their presence be known, and then they’ll ask do you need a couple more bags to put your apples in?” Lynd said.
