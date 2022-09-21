Jump to content

Two killed in explosion at Ohio BP oil refinery

Facility has been shut down

Wednesday 21 September 2022 16:22
Two people have been reported killed at a BP oil refinery following a fire at the facility in Toledo, Ohio, officials have said.

A spokesperson for BP, Megan Baldino, said in a statement on Wednesday that two people were dead as a result of a fire that began on Tuesday night at BP‘s Husky Toledo Refinery.

It was unclear what caused the fire and how much damage had been caused to the facility as a result. Nor were the names of the two individuals killed released.

“It is with deep sadness we report that two BP staff injured in a fire at the BP Husky Toledo Refinery have passed away,” read the statement, as seen by WTVG. “Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of these two individuals.”

BP added that all other staff members at its Toledo refinery were accounted for “and our employee assistance team is on site in Toledo to support our employees impacted by this tragedy,” reports said.

“Our highest priority remains the safety of our staff, the responders and the public”, Ms Baldino added, according to the Associated Press.

Video and images shared to social media showed smoke billowing into the sky above the refinery, located just east of Toledo.

BP said the facility has been shut down following the tragedy and it remains unclear when it will reopen. An investigation is thought to be ongoing.

As much as 160,000 barrels of crude oil per day can be processed at the Husky Toledo Refinery, which the BP website says “has been an important part of the region’s economy for more than 100 years”.

Last month, BP said it had agreed to sell a 50 per cent stake in the Husky Toledo Refinery to its joint venture partner Cenovus Energy, the Associated Press reported.

The fire comes in the wake of a similar incident at a BP refinery in northwest Indiana, where an electrical fault was responsible for the blaze. The facility was temporarily closes and no one was hurt.

