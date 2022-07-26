Medical helicopter strikes power lines and goes down while responding to fatal car crash
Related video: Sheriff chopper’s close call with ATV riders
A medical helicopter struck some power lines and went down as it was responding to a fatal car crash in Ohio.
Dispatchers in Butler County reported that as a result of the car crash, believed to be between two pickup trucks, one person died and three were injured.
Sheriff’s deputies and fire officials from Butler County responded to the area of the car crash following reports of the crash between the truck on US 127, which took place at around 4.18am.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies