Medical helicopter strikes power lines and goes down while responding to fatal car crash

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Tuesday 26 July 2022 13:27
A medical helicopter struck some power lines and went down as it was responding to a fatal car crash in Ohio.

Dispatchers in Butler County reported that as a result of the car crash, believed to be between two pickup trucks, one person died and three were injured.

Sheriff’s deputies and fire officials from Butler County responded to the area of the car crash following reports of the crash between the truck on US 127, which took place at around 4.18am.

More follows...

