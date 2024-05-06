Person falls to their death during Ohio State graduation

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A graduation ceremony at Ohio State University was hit by tragedy on Sunday after a person fell from a stadium stand and died.

The incident in Columbus, Ohio, happened at around 12.25pm, with the person reported dead when medics arrived, 10 WBNS reported.

Despite the incident, the ceremony reportedly carried on as planned as news of the death spread among students in the stands.

“For anyone affected by today’s incident, we will make counselling and other support resources available,” a spokesperson for the college said in a statement to 10 WBNS.

The Independent approached Ohio State for further comment but hasn’t received a response.

Around 12,500 students were in the stadium at the time.

On Monday, the Franklin County coroner’s office told The Columbus Dispatch it was still working to identify the person who had died.

A reporter for the outlet, who was at the event, said some students were visibly upset.

Ohio State University’s ceremonies took place after weeks of campus protests, which have swept across the country.

In Indiana, some students walked out of their ceremony on Saturday, while Pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of Michigan interrupted the event there.

In Columbus, Melissa Shivers, Ohio State’s senior vice president of student life, called for a day without interruptions.

"Today is a day for focusing on and celebrating our graduates,” she said before students arrived, according to the Dispatch.