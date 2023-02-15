Court orders lesbian mother to hand custody of son to sperm donor

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A district judge in Oklahoma has ruled that a sperm donor should have custody of a child that was being raised by a lesbian couple.

Kris Williams told KFOR she’s still the boy’s mother despite that the marriage to her partner, Rebekah Wilson, has ended.

But Judge Lynne McGuire ruled on Monday that she’s not the child’s mother, despite being listed as such on the birth certificate. She ruled that the custodial father is the sperm donor, Harlan Vaughn.

“I guess I’m still in shock,” Ms Williams told KFOR of the ruling.

According to legal filings, Ms Wilson struck an agreement with the sperm donor in September 2018. The agreement didn’t mention Ms Williams.

Ms Williams and Ms Wilson were married on 1 June the following year. Ms Wilson was six months pregnant at that time. The child was born in August 2019 with the birth certificate listing Ms Wilson and Ms Williams as the mothers.

They raised the boy together for more than two years before the end of their marriage. Ms Wilson got a Victim Protective Order against Ms Williams in November of 2021 when she moved in with Mr Vaughn.

Legal filings state that on 18 January of last year, Mr Vaughn filed a petition for Adjudication of Paternity and Establishment of Custody and Visitation.

Judge McGuire ruled on Monday that Ms Williams was unable to prove a mother-child relationship because she didn’t give birth to the child and she didn’t adopt the boy.

More follows...