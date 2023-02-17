Nicola Bulley – latest: Lancashire police ‘sexist’ for revealing missing dog walker’s alcohol issues
‘It’s a dreadful error to put this in the public domain’
Ex-detective says police have ‘destroyed’ Nicola Bulley’s reputation
A former victims’ commissioner has criticised Lancashire Police for being “sexist” after they controversially revealed Nicola Bulley’s alcohol issues.
“Would we have had police officers saying, if it was Nicholas, ‘he’s unfortunately tied down with alcohol because he been suffering with erectile dysfunction for the last few weeks’, I think not.
“No, it’s a dreadful error to put this in the public domain for absolutely nothing and I’m afraid I think it’s as sexist as it comes,” she told BBC 4’s Today programme.
It comes as Lancashire Police have referred themselves to a watchdog over the contact the force had with missing mother seventeen days before she disappeared.
In a statement, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said: “This afternoon we received a referral from Lancashire Constabulary regarding contact the force had with Nicola Bulley on 10 January, prior to her disappearance.
“We are assessing the available information to determine whether an investigation into that contact may be required and if so, who should conduct that investigation.”
Former victims’ commissioner for England and Wales Dame Vera Baird said she is worried about people making complaints in future after the police disclosed personal information about Nicola Bulley.
Asked about the police disclosing personal information about Nicola Bulley, she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I don’t think they can think it’s relevant, can they? Because they have been subject to heavy and, in my view, totally justified criticism since they disclosed it.
“I’m sure they would have explained themselves if they had an explanation ... if it was relevant it needed to be in a public domain at the start and it wasn’t. I mean, that is a really worrying error. It is frankly dreadful.”
She added: “Coming back to this information - you know, I’m worried about future people making complaints.”
She went on: “If one of your relatives has gone missing ... and may have some weaknesses, as goodness knows we all do, then would you, first of all, go to the police at all as early as you should when you will have to tell them all the intimate details to help them with their inquiry - that’s essential.
“But would you if it’s going to be on the front page of The Sun the next day or a week later? And if you do, will you tell them these details?”
“Would we have had police officers saying, if it was Nicholas, ‘he’s unfortunately tied down with alcohol because he been suffering with erectile dysfunction for the last few weeks’, I think not.
“No, it’s a dreadful error to put this in the public domain for absolutely nothing and I’m afraid I think it’s as sexist as it comes.”
Neighbours of Nicola Bulley have had to beef up their security because amateur detectives are snooping into people’s homes.
Lancashire Police has repeatedly asked people outside of the village of Saint Michael’s on Wyre not to visit to conduct their own searches after the 45-year-old mother disappeared on January 27.
But Wyre Council leader Michael Vincent said villagers, particularly older residents, have been left “terrified” as vigilantes complete DIY probes. He said that they had even resorted to employing private security firms in a bid to protect their privacy.
“People have reported being sat in their living rooms in an afternoon watching television and people coming up to the windows, peering in, trying the doors, it’s been terrifying for them,” he said on Friday.
William Mata reports:
Saint Michael’s on Wyre villagers have been ‘terrified’ by amauter detectives looking through windows in search for missing mum
The former victims’ commissioner has condemned police investigating the disappearance of Nicola Bulley for their “sexist” revelations about her personal health problems.
Lancashire Constabulary revealed on Wednesday that the 45-year-old mother of two had issues with alcohol brought on by her struggles with menopause.
The move sparked a backlash from the public, MPs and women’s rights campaigners accusing police of victim blaming and prompted home secretary Suella Braverman to demand an explanation from the force.
Dame Vera Baird said she was worried the move would put people off from making complaints in future as they might fear what information about them would be made public.
William Mata reports:
Police said Nicola Bulley was suffering with menopause and alcohol related stressors
Met Police commissioner says it is a ‘rare thing’ for force to comment on vulnerabilities of missing woman
The Metropolitan Police commissioner has said it would be a “rare thing” for the force to comment about the vulnerabilities of a woman in a high-profile missing person case.
Sir Mark Rowley declined to tell Nick Ferrari on LBC whether he would have told the public of missing Lancashire mother-of-two Nicola Bulley’s struggles with alcohol and HRT because he did not have “all the facts to hand”.
When asked by Mr Ferrari whether the Met would have released such details about a missing Londoner, Sir Mark said: “It would be a rare thing to do. There may be a case where it is necessary to do, that is why I don’t want to be absolute, but it would be a rare thing to do.
“We need to release the information that helps find somebody and Lancashire have made that call and time will tell whether they have got it right or wrong.”
He added that the Met would be ready to help the Bulley investigation, if asked.
Former victims’ commissioner Dame Vera Baird said the way personal information was released about Nicola Bulley was “sexist” and a “dreadful error”.
She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “A future family like this is going to face the torment of not knowing whether to run the risk of gratuitously wrecking your relative’s reputation by giving every detail away ... or missing the chance of catching whoever has got them, or getting her back.
“So, I’m afraid this is the biggest error that I have seen for quite a long time. It’s going to just, you know, very sadly, to undermine trust in the police yet further.”
Asked if it was an error that would have been made if the potential victim was a man, she said: “I do not think that it would.
“Would we have had police officers saying, you know, if it was Nicholas, he’s been unfortunately tied down with alcohol because he’s been suffering from erectile dysfunction for the last few weeks? I think not. You can hear all the senior police officers squirming as I say it, I would have thought.
“No, it is a dreadful error to put this in the public domain for absolutely nothing and I’m afraid I think it’s as sexist as it comes.”
Police investigating the disappearance of Nicola Bulley are looking at a number of ways to find out where she is.
Ms Bulley disappeared while walking her springer spaniel, Willow, in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre after she dropped off her two daughters – aged six and nine – at school on January 27.
Lancashire Police said there has been an “unprecedented amount of work” on the investigation, with more than 40 dedicated detectives looking through hundreds of hours of possible leads.
More than 300 premises have been visited and around 1,500 pieces of information have been received, Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson said in a press conference on Wednesday.
Extensive searches have been carried out on the River Wyre, with officers searching as far as the sea.
The mother-of-two vanished while walking her springer spaniel, Willow, in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre on January 27.
Police searching for missing woman Nicola Bulley have “lessons to be learned”, Wyre Council leader Michael Vincent has said.
Asked for his thoughts on criticism of Lancashire Police, he told Sky News: “I think that there are lessons to be learned, but I think they’ve done their best in difficult circumstances.”
Talking about the information on Ms Bulley revealed by police, Mr Vincent went on: “That was put out there with the knowledge of Nicola’s family because other people were seeking to make that information public.
“That wasn’t the police’s decision, their hand was forced, should they have done it? Again, with the benefit of hindsight, that should be looked into in future cases.
“I think they have done their best in difficult circumstances.”
Missing Nicola Bulley’s “crisis” was caused by her stopping her HRT, her family say.
Ms Bulley, who has been missing from her Lancashire home since Friday 27 January, had been suffering intense headaches because of the medication, they said in a statement released by police.
The 45-year-old had been taking hormone-replacement therapy because of symptoms of perimenopause, her family explained.
Jane Dalton has more.
Mother-of-two had suffered intense headaches that had led her to stop taking the medication, family reveal
Police searching for mother-of-two Nicola Bulley are facing criticism for their handling of the case - something they attempted to address in a press conference this week.
Senior detectives involved in the hunt for the missing Lancashire woman hit out at “speculation and false information” they say had hampered the so-far fruitless investigation, during the briefing on Wednesday.
But the update on the search produced a bizarre moment when a question was asked about the dog Ms Bulley had been walking along the River Wyre when she vanished without a trace last month.
Ms Bulley disappeared while walking spaniel Willow along River Wyre - the dog was later found “bone dry” with its owner nowhere to be seen
The disappearance of Nicola Bulley at some point between around 9.10am and 9.20am on Friday 27 January has caused grievous suffering to her family, demanded substantial police resources, and seized the attention of the nation.
As with many missing person cases, there are particular challenges and frustrations that form an inevitable part of such an investigation.
However, it is fair to say that the way the Lancashire Constabulary has conducted itself over the past traumatic three weeks hasn’t inspired confidence, and has instead, once again, raised troubling broader questions about the way the police view the safety of women.
It seems clear now that the flow of information provided by the Lancashire force about Nicola has been unsatisfactory, both from an operational standpoint and from a “comms” point of view.
The late release of sensitive personal details about alcohol use “brought on by the menopause” can only have added to what Nicola’s partner Paul Ansell describes as their “unprecedented hell”.
It seems all too easy for the police to forget that there are two daughters, family, friends and loved ones who are also part of this story – as well as Bulley herself.
Read The Independent’s editorial here.
Editorial: There have been too many revelations during these inquiries and elsewhere about everyday, casual, institutional misogyny on a scale that is difficult to comprehend
