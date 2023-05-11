Watch police search for a man crying for help and instead find a distressed goat

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Oklahoma police officers were caught on bodycam video dashing to the scene of a man crying for help -- only to find it was actually a worried goat.

Officers David Sneed and Neal Storey broke down laughing when they discovered that they were actually dealing with a “very upset” animal who had become separated from a friend.

The Enid Police Department says its officers responded to the call after receiving a report from a concerned member of the public.

When they arrived at the scene, the humorous video shows the officers hearing the cries of someone shouting in the distance.

“I think that’s a person. That’s a person,” said Officer David Sneed as he ran towards the location of the disturbance.

“The two soon discovered their damsel in distress was a very upset goat, who the farmer explained, had been separated from one of his friends,” said the department in a light-hearted Facebook post.

One of the officers was then seen approaching the farmer and laughing about the mix-up.

“I didn’t know if it was an animal or a person,” the officer admitted. “But, sure enough, we were walking over here and I’m like ‘that’s a person.’ From a long distance it sounds like ‘help.’”

The police department went on to thank the officers for their efforts.

“Thank you, gentlemen. Your swift actions (although in the end not necessary) are appreciated by us all,” said the department. “All in all, you really can’t say it was that baaad of a call.”