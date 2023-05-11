Watch police search for a man crying for help and instead find a distressed goat
Enid Police Department thanked officers for going out on “baaad” call
Police rush to ‘human-like’ cry for help only to discover ‘very upset goat’
Oklahoma police officers were caught on bodycam video dashing to the scene of a man crying for help -- only to find it was actually a worried goat.
Officers David Sneed and Neal Storey broke down laughing when they discovered that they were actually dealing with a “very upset” animal who had become separated from a friend.
The Enid Police Department says its officers responded to the call after receiving a report from a concerned member of the public.
When they arrived at the scene, the humorous video shows the officers hearing the cries of someone shouting in the distance.
“I think that’s a person. That’s a person,” said Officer David Sneed as he ran towards the location of the disturbance.
“The two soon discovered their damsel in distress was a very upset goat, who the farmer explained, had been separated from one of his friends,” said the department in a light-hearted Facebook post.
One of the officers was then seen approaching the farmer and laughing about the mix-up.
“I didn’t know if it was an animal or a person,” the officer admitted. “But, sure enough, we were walking over here and I’m like ‘that’s a person.’ From a long distance it sounds like ‘help.’”
The police department went on to thank the officers for their efforts.
“Thank you, gentlemen. Your swift actions (although in the end not necessary) are appreciated by us all,” said the department. “All in all, you really can’t say it was that baaad of a call.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies