Oklahoma braces for more severe weather after tornadoes leave thousands without power

Power outages were reported across Oklahoma and Texas on Monday as more dangerous tornadoes were expected in the region.

Oklahoma was hit by twisters early Sunday that ripped roofs off buildings, flipped cars, and put at least 11 people in the hospital. While more than 99,000 homes and businesses lost power during the overnight storms, that number has fallen to more than 18,100, according to outage tracker PowerOutage.US.

No fatalities have been reported from the tornadoes, but the threat was expected to continue for the Sooner State and its larger neighbor. Over 21,700 customers are without power in Texas, which is also under a tornado watch through 6 p.m. CT.

A woman stands outside a damaged home after a tornado in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on Sunday. More than 18,000 Oklahoma customers were left without power on Monday, with more storms expected to hit the area. ( (Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman via AP) )

Wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour are likely, as well as hail as large as two inches across. Thunderstorms, hail, excessive rainfall, and damaging winds are also likely from the southern Plains and into the Ozarks and mid-Mississippi Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

The watch extends into Tulsa and Muskogee, which are around two hours away and more northeast of the central capital city.

A tornado warning was issued for Oklahoma City through early Monday morning, and KOCO News reported that several metro school districts announced they would close or move students to virtual learning because of expected hazards.

Damage from a tornado is seen along Pinewood Drive in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on Sunday. Multiple structures and homes were damaged during the tornadoes this past weekend. ( (Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman via AP) )

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt visited the area on Sunday to survey the damage. The state’s emergency management department reported structural and roof damage at homes and hospitals, as well as flooding and downed power poles, lines, and trees. Oklahoma Heart Hospital South also sustained damage and one Tulsa County house caught on fire after a lightning strike. The Red Cross opened shelters for displaced residents and those without power. Stitt told The Oklahoman that getting power up at polling places is a priority before Tuesday.

“The roof was literally being ripped off while we were in bed,” homeowner Dustin Gregg told KFOR.

An image taken from video provided by loca station KOCO shows damage caused by a tornado in North Moore, Oklahoma, on Sunday. A tornado watch was issued for other areas of Oklahoma on Monday. ( (KOCO via AP) )

KFOR’s Emily Sutton reported the local National Weather Service Office found at least EF3 damage in Harrah and EF1 damage in Newcastle, although the report was “preliminary.” The highest amount of damage is an EF5 tornado.

A video shared from the town of Asher — just over an hour from Oklahoma City — captured terrifying shrieking from tornadoes.

“It was loud! You could hear a loud weird whistle,” homeowner Laura Thomas, who posted the video, wrote on Facebook.

With reporting from The Associated Press