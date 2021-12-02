Minnesota reports first omicron case in resident who recently visited NYC

The state of Minnesota has reported its first omicron case in a resident who recently visited New York City.

“This news is concerning, but it is not a surprise,” Minnesota’s Democratic Governor Tim Walz said in a statement. “We know that this virus is highly infectious and moves quickly throughout the world. Minnesotans know what to do to keep each other safe now — get the vaccine, get tested, wear a mask indoors, and get a booster. Together, we can fight this virus and help keep Minnesotans safe.”

Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said that “we still have more to learn about Omicron, but the most important thing we can do right now is to use the tools we have available to make it as hard as possible for this virus to spread”.

“In addition to vaccination and boosters, we can slow the spread of this variant and all Covid-19 variants by using the tried-and-true prevention methods of wearing masks, staying home when sick, and getting tested when appropriate,” he added.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) said the individual is an adult man from Hennepin County, which includes the city of Minneapolis. He experienced “mild symptoms” on 22 November and was tested on 24 November. His symptoms have since been resolved.

The man spoke to investigators from the MDH, saying that he went to New York City to attend the Anime NYC 2021 convention at the Javits Centre, a convention centre on the western side of Manhattan.

