Christmas party in Norway infects up to 60 in suspected omicron outbreak

If confirmed, it would be the world’s biggest omicron outbreak to-date

Thursday 02 December 2021 12:45
<p>Drone photo of the Christmas market in Oslo’s city centre</p>

(EPA-EFE)

More than 50 people in Norway have been infected with Covid after a Christmas party, with officials saying they are likely omicron cases in what would be the world’s biggest outbreak of the new variant.

Doctors said between 50 and 60 people tested positive for coronavirus after the party last week at a restaurant in Oslo, according to the Norwegian state broadcaster NRK.

The doctors said the infections were not delta variant cases, and that there was a “strong possibility” they were the omicron variant.

Tine Ravlo, assistant chief infection control doctor in Frogner District, said a preliminary screening of the cases’ samples showed it was likely it was omicron.

One of the people at the party had reportedly been to South Africa recently.

There have so far been four confirmed omicron cases in Norway.

Norway on Friday imposed a quarantine on any travellers arriving from South Africa or neighbouring countries, following a similar decision by neighbouring Denmark and many other countries around the world.

In the UK, which has recorded at least 30 omicron cases, Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said he did not want people to cancel their Christmas parties despite warnings from health officials to avoid socialising unless necessary.

