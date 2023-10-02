Onewheel electric skateboards recalled after four deaths since 2019

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Onewheel electric skateboards are being recalled after four reported deaths since 2019, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

In a statement on Friday, the government agency said 300,000 units will be recalled as the self-balancing skateboards, manufactured by the brand Future Motion, have also led to injuries including "traumatic brain injury, concussion, paralysis, upper-body fractures, lower-body fractures and ligament damage.”

The deaths which were reported to CPSC resulted from “head trauma and, in at least three of those incidents, the rider was not wearing a helmet”.

People who own these skateboards have been advised to “immediately” stop using them.

Consumers with the Onewheel GT, Onewheel Pint X, Onewheel Pint, or Onewheel+ XR electric skateboards have also been advised to download or update the OneWheel app and get the Haptic Buzz alert functionality for their boards.

The Haptic Buzz alert is a vibration warning system that lets riders know “when nearing the limits of the board or when in low battery or error states,” the statement said.

Onewheel has put out a guide on its website for skateboard owners to help them download the app and set up the warning system and said the “update will be available within one week after the recall announcement for GT and within six weeks for the Pint X, Pint, and XR.”

The website also states the Original Onewheen and Onewheel+ are not eligible for the firmware update and “should not be used”.

Recalled Onewheel XR as CPSC reports deaths and injuries with electric skateboard (Credit to CPSC/Onewheel )

The recalled Onewheel Electric Skateboards were sold online at other websites and at independent shops nationwide from January 2014 through September 2023 - between $1,050 and $2,200.

“Rider safety is our top priority and is critical to the long-term success of the sport. This is why we also strongly encourage all riders to always wear a helmet and other protective gear while riding,” Onewheel said in a statement.

In November last year, the CPSC put out a warning regarding the self-balancing board and said it could result in “serious injury or death to the rider.”

“CPSC urges consumers not to buy the Onewheel. If you already own one or purchased one, do not use it due to the ejection hazard. Report incidents with the Onewheel and any dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov,” it added.