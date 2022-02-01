Native American tribes could receive up to $665 million from drug makers and distributors for the role those companies played in fuelling the opioid crisis in tribal communities, according to a preliminary settlement agreement.

The tentative deals struck with pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson and the three largest distributors in the country — McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen — is the largest opioid settlement to date for Native Americans, whose communities were disproportionately impacted by the nationwide epidemic.

McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen will pay $515 million over six years to federally recognised tribes, according to a court filing on Tuesday. That figure includes a $75 million agreement struck last year with the Cherokee Nation. Johnson & Johnson will pay $150 million over two years.

The agreement follows similar large-scale payouts by pharmaceutical companies and distributors to states and cities impacted by the nationwide opioid epidemic, which has killed an estimated 841,000 people since 1999. Last year saw a record number of overdose deaths, with more than 100,000 deaths in the 12 months up to April 2021.

A Washington Post analysis found that from 2006-2014, Native Americans were 50 per cent more likely to die from an opioid overdose than non-natives.

Approximately 15 per cent of the settlement will go towards legal fees, and the rest has been set aside to deal with the lasting impact of the crisis such as addiction treatment and prevention, healthcare costs and law enforcement. To proceed, the settlement needs to be authorised by 95 per cent of the litigating tribes, together with 14 of the 17 non-litigating tribes.