Three major US pharmacy chains did not do enough to stem excessive amounts of highly addictive opioid pills flooding into two Ohio counties, a jury in a landmark trial found on Tuesday.

CVS, Walgreens and Walmart created a public nuisance by allowing 140 million prescription painkillers to be distributed in just two counties from their pharmacies, the jury ruled.

The federal case is likely to have implications for thousands of similar lawsuits against pharmacies and opioid distributors nationwide. It was the first time the major pharmacies had completed a trial in which they were accused of fuelling an epidemic that has cost the lives of more than 500,000 Americans.

Attorney Mark Lanier, who represented Lake and Trumbull counties in the lawsuit, called it argued that the companies had a responsibility to prevent pills from ending up in the wrong hands. He called it “the most seminal case in pharmacy history.”

“A pharmacy is not a gum ball machine,” he said in closing arguments. “They have more responsibility than simply taking your money and getting you your pills.”

The case is similar to thousands of others brought around the country by local and state governments against companies that played a role in the manufacture and distribution of opioid pills. The county and the city of Huntingdon in West Virginia, once considered ground zero of the opioid crisis, is currently awaiting a verdict in its lawsuit against the “Big Three” opioid distributors – Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen.

The court heard that some 80 million prescription painkillers were handed out in Trumbull County between 2012 and 2016, amounting to 400 for each resident. A further 61 million pills were distributed in Lake County during that same period. The crisis caused hundreds of deaths as overdoses skyrocketed, and cost the two counties $1 billion.

The jury found in favour of the two counties, which argued that the pharmacies caused a public nuisance by not stemming the flow of such large numbers of pills.

The pharmacies had argued during the trial that they had comprehensive measures in place to prevent suspicious orders from being delivered, and said it was up to doctors — not pharmacies — to decide who was in need of the medication.

Kaspar Stoffelmayr, an attorney for Walgreens, said at the opening of the trial that the reason the crisis spiralled out of control was that “pharmaceutical manufacturers tricked doctors into writing way too many pills.”