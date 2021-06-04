Blind dog reunited with family after going missing for two years

A family from North Carolina were ecstatic to discover that their dog is alive and well after being gone for two years.

The family, who live in Charlotte but wish to remain anonymous, had believed their 10-year-old dog Juice was never coming back after he vanished in 2019.

However, according to Fox 46, they described their joy at discovering he was at a local animal shelter after a telephone call from Kathleen Caffray, an Animal Care and Control Officer.

She told the news outlet, “When I asked if they had a dog missing, they said, ‘No, we don’t have a dog,’ and I was like, ‘You don’t own Juice?’ And they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh! Juice? Juice has been missing for two years!’”

Two of the family members are seen in the news report greeting Juice as he is assisted out of the van.

Ms Caffray heard about a dog wandering the streets and got his microchip scanned, discovering his owners were just three miles away. After Juice’s owners did not pick up the telephone, she dropped off the dog in person.

She said that his homecoming was a rare perk of the job as usually she is doling out bad news.

“We see a lot of bad things every day. So, when we have something like this, it’s a happy feeling. This is why we do this.”

Charlotte-Mecklenberg Animal Care and Control shared a post on its Facebook page about the happy ending.

“After going missing for 2 years, Juice the blind dog returns home thanks to up-to-date microchip,” they wrote.