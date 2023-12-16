Jump to content

Kentucky family finds baby owl living in their Christmas tree

They had the tree in their home for four days and didn’t notice anything unusual

Via AP news wire
Saturday 16 December 2023 06:50
Baby owl reunited with family after falling from nest

One Kentucky family got a little something extra when they picked out their Christmas tree this year: a baby owl.

Lexington resident Michele White told WDKY-TV that it's a tradition for the family to pick out a Christmas tree every year and this year seemed no different. They had the tree in their home for four days and didn't notice anything unusual.

“I have three dogs,” Ms White said. “We use this room nonstop: watch TV; the kitchen’s right here; no indication.”

Bobby Hayes, who owns Magic Carpet Cleaning and was at the home while the family was out, first noticed the bird after plugging in a piece of equipment and seeing the tree start to sway.

“The owl was literally sitting on a lower limb here,” Mr Hayes said.

“It crawled up into the tree further,” Mr Hayes said. “It took me several minutes to even find it.”

He sent photos to Ms White, who said she was glad he was there to deal with the animal. Mr Hayes said he was able to safely release the owl in the family's backyard.

“Everybody’s going to be able to have a merry Christmas now,” Mr Hayes said.

