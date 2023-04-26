Baby owl reunited with family after falling from nest

A weeks-old great horned owlet was reunited with its family after falling from its nest on a university campus.

The youngster, its sibling, and its parents had found a haven in the evergreen trees at Washington State University in Pullman.

“Great horned owls start hopping in and out of their nest onto branches at around six weeks of age... it’s not uncommon for them to fall down” said WSU wildlife veterinarian Dr. Marcie Logsdon said.

There were no injuries, and the fallen owlet was banded and returned to a new nest secured to a tree.

