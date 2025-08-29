Two more dead - now six in total - after eating Oysters tainted with flesh-eating bacteria

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two more people have died after consuming Louisiana-harvested oysters contaminated with the flesh-eating bacteria Vibrio vulnificus.

The deaths raise the state’s 2025 overall toll to six, with a total of 34 infections, marking the highest annual surge seen in over a decade. The recently deceased were served the oysters at separate restaurants, one located in Louisiana and another in Florida.

On Tuesday, Jennifer Armentor, molluscan shellfish program administrator at the Louisiana Department of Health, described the situation as “just prolific right now” during a meeting of the Louisiana Oyster Task Force.

The Independent has contacted Armentor for comment.

open image in gallery The flesh-eating bacteria can infect humans through open wounds in coastal waters or by eating raw seafood, potentially causing severe illness with fever, septic shock, and blistering skin lesions ( Getty Images )

The Louisiana Department of Health previously reported four deaths and 17 hospitalizations due to Vibrio vulnificus infections as of July 31.

“Many people with Vibrio vulnificus infection can become seriously ill and need intensive care or limb amputation,” the Louisiana Health Department said. “About one in five people with this infection dies, sometimes within a day or two of becoming ill.”

The report stated that Louisiana has seen an unusually high number of Vibrio vulnificus cases and deaths this year. Earlier this week, during a meeting of the Louisiana Oyster Task Force, officials said one of the two previous victims was a Louisiana resident and the other was visiting from out of state.

To date, 22 infections have led to hospitalizations, with more than 80 percent linked to open wounds coming into contact with seawater.

On Tuesday, the officials noted that one of the individuals was a Louisiana resident and the other was visiting from out of state. Meanwhile, Florida has reported 23 Vibrio cases and five deaths this year. CDC data shows the infection kills one in five people, often within days.

The pathogen, which naturally occurs in warm coastal waters, can infect people who consume raw or undercooked shellfish, especially oysters, or those with open wounds exposed to brackish or saltwater.

Health experts warn that symptoms of serious infection may escalate rapidly, potentially resulting in necrotizing fasciitis, commonly referred to as “flesh-eating” infection, amputation, or fatal outcomes in about 20 percent of cases.