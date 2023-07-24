Jump to content

Eight people injured after boat crashes into home near Lake of the Ozarks

‘Boat ran aground and struck a home, causing it to overturn, ejecting all eight passengers,’ highway patrol says

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Monday 24 July 2023 14:37
Related video: Fishermen whose boat capsized survive four days at sea floating in plastic box

Eight people have been injured after a boat crashed into a home near Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri.

The crash took place on Saturday night, causing damage to the home and injuring all eight people on the boat, law enforcement said.

“The boat ran aground and struck a home, causing it to overturn, ejecting all eight passengers,” Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted.

The 47-year-old driver of the vessel was detained for boating while intoxicated, the authorities said.

The incident report states that all of the passengers were adults. They were all taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach. Six of them suffered serious injuries while two sustained moderate injuries.

The boat was a 2014 Nor-Tech and the house it crashed into “sustained extensive damage,” highway patrol said.

On Sunday, law enforcement said they were reconstructing the crash scene using a drone.

A Missouri home was damaged in a boat crash

(Missouri State Highway Patrol)

A boat was overturned after a crash at Lake of the Ozarks

(Missouri State Highway Patrol)

“The boat has been loaded onto a trailer and towed away. This crash has garnered a lot of attention, with many people venturing onto the property to look at the damage. Please remember this is a private residence and we ask that you avoid trespassing onto their property,” the highway patrol tweeted.

The people onboard, four women and four men, were aged between 21 and 51.

A boat crashed into a home at Lake of the Ozarks

(Missouri State Highway Patrol)

