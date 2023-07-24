Surfer escapes death after fighting off great white shark

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A surfer escaped death after fighting off a suspected great white shark after it mauled his leg.

The man, aged in his early twenties, swam 600m back to the shore after being attacked by the shark in the Margaret River region, south of ﻿Perth, Australia on Monday.

He then sought help at a nearby cafe, where an off-duty nurse was able to provide first aid to a “deep” wound on his leg, The West Australian reported.

The surfer is being treated in hospital but is now in a stable condition, according to reports.

It is unclear how large the shark was but authorities are working on the premise it was a great white, based on witness reports.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) said it was investigating reports of a shark bite at the Boat Ramp surf break at Gnarabup Beach at about 8.45am on Monday morning.

The DPIRD warned swimmers to “take additional caution”, while the Shire of Augusta Margaret River confirmed other local beaches between Gas Bay and the mouth of the Margaret River have been closed until further notice.

“To ensure the safety of our community, please do not enter the water during this time,” a statement released by the Shire of Augusta Margaret River said.

Witnesses told 9News the surfer lost “a lot of blood” and praised the man’s bravery, saying “he saved his own life”.

Meanwhile, a witness told The West Australian it was “bloody lucky” the surfer’s injury “wasn’t worse”.

It comes after a snorkeller was bitten by a wobbegong shark in a nearby area at The Lagoon, near Yallingup, on Saturday morning.

A 16-year-old girl was mauled to death by a shark in Western Australia in February while jetskiing with her friends south of Perth.

The girl is believed to have spotted a pool of dolphins, before diving into the Swan River in North Fremantle and being attacked by the shark.

It was the first fatal attack in the Swan River since 1923.

Acting Inspector Paul Robinson described the scene as “extremely traumatic” for both the young girl and her friends.