Crocodile attacks man snorkelling off exclusive island resort in Australia

A man was airlifted to hospital after being attacked by a crocodile while snorkelling at a luxury private island resort on the Great Barrier Reef in Australia

The 51-year-old man from Brisbane was bitten on the hand during the attack on Saturday off Haggerstone Island in Cape York, Queensland.

It was the fifth such attack by a crocodile in Far North Queensland in the past eight weeks.

The man, who was part of a tourist group, was snorkelling from a boat about 28km from the exclusive resort when the attack occurred. Other members of the group helped him onto the boat and then to the mainland, where he was transported to Cairns Hospital by the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

The Queensland Department of Environment has launched an investigation and is attempting to locate the crocodile responsible for the attack.

"Crocodiles in the open ocean can be difficult to locate as the animals often travel tens of kilometres per day," the department said.

"It is important that crocodile sightings and crocodile incidents are reported in a timely manner.

"We investigate all crocodile sighting reports that we receive."

The incident took place at Haggerstone Island Resort, an exclusive, family-owned resort spanning 600km north of Cairns. The entire island can be rented for AUD$7,600 (£4,026) per night.

It was the fifth attack by the crocodiles in the region known as “Croc Country” since April, reported ABC News.

In February, wildlife authorities killed a 4.2m crocodile after it attacked a man and ate his dog from their boat ramp in the south of Cooktown.

In April, the remains of Kevin Darmody, a pub landlord, were discovered after he disappeared while fishing in Kennedy’s Bend, a well-known saltwater crocodile habitat at Lakefield National Park.

His remains were found inside two crocodiles following two days of searches.