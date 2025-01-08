Watch live: Pacific Palisades wildfires rage across Los Angeles as 30,000 residents forced to flee homes
Watch live as Pacific Palisades wildfires rage across Los Angeles on Wednesday (8 January) as 30,000 residents have been forced to flee homes.
While there have been no injuries in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, home to numerous A-list celebrities, a number of homes have been damaged in the blaze and more than 250 firefighters - including 46 engines and five helicopters - are on the scene.
“Don’t wait, evacuate” said an advisory by California governor’s office, while vice president Kamala Harris issued a statement saying her “heart goes out to all those impacted”.
The historic Palisades Charter High School, a frequent filming location for Hollywood productions, has been severely damaged as the Palisades fire rages through the Santa Monica mountains and surrounding coastal areas, reported CNN.
According to Nick Melvoin, a member of the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) board, the school is “currently engulfed in flames.”
The worst could be still to come as winds of up to 100 miles an hour, the strongest in southern California in a decade, were expected through Wednesday.
