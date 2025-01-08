Who are the celebrities caught up in the Los Angeles wildfires?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The city of Los Angeles has declared a state of emergency after its suburbs were engulfed in wildfires on Tuesday, which exploded from a relatively contained 10 acre area to rage across 2,900 acres, encouraged by high winds and dry conditions.

Bulldozers have been deployed to barge cars out of the roads to clear a path for emergency vehicles to reach the blaze and an estimated 250 firefighters, 46 engines and five helicopters are on the scene.

More than 30,000 people have also had to be evacuated from their homes, according to Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley.

The worst impacted areas are the neighborhoods of Altadena and Sylmar as well as exclusive Pacific Palisades, where a number of A-list Hollywood stars and celebrities reside, potentially placing their luxury properties in jeopardy.

Here’s a look at some of the famous faces who live in the area as their entertainment industry colleagues send “prayers and strength” to those affected.

Ben Affleck

open image in gallery Ben Affleck ( Getty )

The actor, who recently separated from Jennifer Lopez for a second time, reportedly acquired a $20.5m “bachelor pad” between Brentwood and Pacific Palisades last July, according to The Daily Mail.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

open image in gallery Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson ( AFP/Getty )

The beloved star and his well-known actress wife acquired a sprawling mansion in Pacific Palisades in 2010 for $26m, the property sitting on 1.5 acres of ground and featuring four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a large pool and its own theatre.

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry

open image in gallery Miles Teller ( AP )

The star of Top Gun: Maverick and Whiplash and his model partner paid a reported $7.5m for a home in Pacific Palisades as recently as March 2023, which, like the Hanks home, is packed with amenities, including its own gym and movie screening room.

Eugene Levy

open image in gallery Eugene Levy ( Invision/AP )

The Canadian comic actor, star of Schitt’s Creek, American Pie and numerous Christopher Guest movies, is jokingly referred to as the “honorary mayor” of Pacific Palisades, where he has lived with his wife Deborah Devine since they acquired a $2.4m home in 2006.

Levy has already described the scary ordeal he endured attempting to escape the neighborhood amid a gridlock of cars to The Los Angeles Times, telling the newspaper: “The smoke looked pretty black and intense over Temescal Canyon. I couldn’t see any flames, but the smoke was very dark.”

James Woods

The Oscar-nominated actor, best-known for his roles in Videodrome, Salvador and Casino, also lives in the area and was busy posting on X on Tuesday evening, wishing fellow residents well and praising the emergency services as he documented the devastation.

“We were blessed to have LA fire and police depts doing their jobs so well,” he wrote.

“We are safe and out. There are several elementary schools in our neighborhood and there was an enormous community effort to evacuate the children safely. Can not speak more highly of the LA fire and LAPD.”

Steve Guttenberg

The comic actor, a long-suffering veteran of the Police Academy series and Three Men and a Baby, has already distinguished himself during the crisis, leaping into action to aid firefighters by helping to move cars out of the way.

“What’s happening is people take their keys with them as if they’re in a parking lot. This is not a parking lot. We really need people to move their cars,” Guttenberg told KTLA 5.

“If you leave your car behind, leave the key in there so a guy like me can move your car so that these fire trucks can get up there.”

Jhene Aiko

open image in gallery Jhene Aiko and Big Sean ( Getty )

The R&B singer has owned a $5.6m home in the neighborhood since 2023, in which she lives with rapper boyfriend Big Sean.

Kawhi Leonard

The LA Clippers basketball star acquired a $17m mansion in the area in 2021, buying it from Hollywood producer Ryan Kavanaugh.