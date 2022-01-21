Popular pacifier recalled over choking hazard

A well loved baby products brand has announced that more than 330,000 pacifiers are being recalled amid fears of choking amongst infants.

While no injuries have been reported by Mushie & Co, who manufacturer eco-friendly and designer products for babies in the United States, the decision was taken on to announce the recall on Wednesday.

It comes after two pacifier products, the “Silicone Classic” and “Daisy Pacifiers”, were found to have a design fault that could “cause the nipple to detach from the plastic shield, posing a choking hazard.”

Mushie & Co identified the cause of the design fault as a “fine slit” on the base of the pacifier.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pacifiers and contact the firm for a full refund or credit,” said the company in a statement.

“To obtain a full refund or credit, consumers should cut the silicone nipple from the base of the pacifier and send a photograph of both the detached silicone nipple and the base of the pacifier to Mushie & Co.”

“Consumers should then properly dispose of the pacifier by placing both pieces into the garbage.”

According to reports, there are more than 330,000 of the pacifiers in the United States.