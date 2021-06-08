This company will play someone $10k to eat cheese for a year
Whisps looking to hire a cheese content officer to promote snack line
A company says it wants to pay someone $10,000 to eat cheese.
Whisps, which makes cheese crisps, has announced it is looking to hire a cheese content officer to work with them.
And in addition the successful candidate will also get a year’s supply of snacks, get to test out new “secret flavours”, and get cheese-related “swag.”
“You know you spent all of 2020 on TikTok and Stories. Now let’s put your quarantine skills to good use: for one year, you’ll join our marketing team to add your special cheesy sauce to our creative,” the company said.
“Your reward? $10,000 to get noticed and unlimited Whisps for a year.
“Because what dream is complete without an abundant amount of cheese? We want you to create the cheesiest—and most creative, hilarious, gorgeous, or innovative snack-sized social content on the internet.”
Whisps says applicants will need to “collaborate with the Whisps team who will help refine the CCO’s content-creating skills through direct feedback. Work with the brand to secure national exposure for the produced work through paid advertising across multiple platforms likeFacebook and Instagram.”
And the firm has a unique application process with interested people being asked to send in their “cheesiest joke”, answer if “a cheesesteak is a sandwich?”, and discuss what they think is the best cheese.
Applications are open until 17 July, with the successful candidate being announced on 27 July.
