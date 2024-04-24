The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Riot police are arresting students at campuses across the US as protests over Palestine continue to grow.

On Wednesday afternoon, police on horseback arrived at University of Texas at Austin’s campus and began arresting students, according to The Texas Tribune. At least 10 people participating in the protest were detained. The university’s Palestine Solidarity Committee organised the demonstration.

Students and community members clash with USC Public Safety Officers during a Gaza solidarity occupation on campus to advocate for Palestine in Los Angeles, California, USA, 24 April 2024 ( EPA )

The students were demanding that the institution divest from manufacturers supply Israel weapons in attacks against Palestine. The students gathered at a campus gym with plans to march through the university and hold a sit-in. By 12pm CT, 200 students had banded together.

Similar scenes broke out at the University of Southern California as police there arrested a Palestinian student organiser. More than 100 students there placed tents, banners and signs in the centre of the campus. USC Students reiterated calls made by protestors at UT Austin, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Additional arrests were seen at universities this week including Ohio State and Columbia University. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson called for Columbia’s President Dr Nemat Shafik to resign before his scheduled visit Wednesday afternoon to speak with the school’s Jewish students.

USC Public Safety Officers detain a protester during a Gaza solidarity occupation on campus to advocate for Palestine in Los Angeles, California, USA, 24 April 2024 ( EPA )

This is a developing story...