The cosmetics billionaire, the rock star, and a series of very mysterious property deals in prime Palm Beach

Nestled along an idyllic beachfront street in Palm Beach, Florida, lie a series of multi-million dollar mansions, each one draped in shrubbery to protect the privacy of their wealthy, sometimes world-famous, residents.

As if the day-to-day curiosity about the homeowners wasn’t enough, one particular block of properties is currently being targeted by an ultra-wealthy but mysterious buyer seemingly looking to create an enormous compound.

Between February and June, the buyer has spent an estimated $250 million to $350 million on approximately four properties that form a square on North Ocean Boulevard, located just five miles from President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago golf club.

Two of the properties were purchased from William Launder, heir to the Estée Lauder Companies. Another was bought from Cathleen Black, the former chairwoman of Hearst Magazine, and her husband, Thomas Harvey. Rumors suggest that the buyer is also eyeing a neighboring property that belongs to rock musician Jon Bon Jovi — who has so far refused to sell.

The buyer is reportedly billionaire and former Microsoft employee Charles Simonyi, according to The Real Deal and New York Post, although he has not confirmed that and it’s unclear what is planned for the mega-property.

open image in gallery A series of four lots, located on North Ocean Boulevard, were purchased seemingly by the same person this year ( Google Earth )

Mr. Simonyi goes to Palm Beach

Simonyi, 76, is a Hungarian–American engineer, Martha Stewart’s ex-boyfriend, and space enthusiast who served as the chief architect during the development of Microsoft Word and Excel.

With an estimated net worth of $8.48 billion, Simonyi has used his vast wealth to continue advancing technology and supporting educational programs. He’s also used some of it to support mostly Republican candidates over the years, including $2,700 to Trump in 2016 and $200,000 to his 2020 campaign.

Palm Beach, where Trump’s sprawling, but questionably valued, Mar-a-Lago residence is located, has become the nucleus of the MAGA movement. Florida itself has also become a central hub for Republicans, rapidly losing its status as a swing-state when Trump rose to political prominence.

The estate on North Ocean Boulevard would be a short 15-minute car ride to the president’s golf club, although it’s unclear Simonyi plans to spend any time there.

open image in gallery Simonyi has reportedly set his sights on Palm Beach to build a new residence ( AFP via Getty Images )

Mostly, it appears Simonyi’s money goes toward establishing a comfortable lifestyle. In 1997, Simonyi upgraded his 21,000 square foot home in Medina, Washington to become a smart home, an early proponent of the technology alongside his neighbors in the Seattle suburbs, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates. The billionaire’s mansion Villa Simonyi is immediately recognizable with an intensely modern exterior that contains no right angles, and includes an art gallery and boat dock.

Now, he appears to be targeting Palm Beach with his real estate investments, sources confirmed to The Real Deal.

The Independent has reached out to Simonyi for comment.

A quiet snag from the cosmetics billionaire

In a hush-hush purchase, the unnamed buyer reported to be Simonyi reportedly shelled out nearly $200 million to Lauder for 2.8 acres of prime beachfront property with 360-degree views of the ocean back in February.

Lauder, 65, served in executive positions at Estée Lauder until 2009 when he stepped down as CEO. He now serves as executive chairman in the family beauty business. He is estimated to be worth $1.5 billion.

Lauder had been sitting on the land, which was made up of two lots, for several years. Initially purchased in 2021, the cosmetics heir demolished what was once a monstrous home, intending to use it for himself before choosing to put it on the market for a whopping $177 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

open image in gallery The empty lot, once owned by Estée Lauder heir William Lauder, was reportedly purchased for more than $160 million ( Google Earth )

For nearly two years, the valuable plots sat empty on the palm-tree-lined street in Palm Beach before the unnamed buyer approached Lauder with an offer he couldn’t refuse — although it’s unclear exactly how much was paid. The sale was made confidentially, so deed records aren’t available online.

The only indication of the lofty price was when the Lauder’s agent, Ryan Serhant, a real estate mogul with his own Netflix TV show, made a cryptic Instagram Story the day before news of the sale dropped.

“Sold and closed the most expensive home of my entire career today for just under $200 [million]. And I did the deal over the phone,” Serhant wrote, according to Bravo TV.

The Independent has reached out to Serhant for comment.

open image in gallery The neighborhood in Palm Beach, Florida where a wealthy buyer has purchased several homes ( Google Earth, Getty Images )

An unsolicited offer to the former magazine head

Months after the quiet deal was made, the unnamed buyer reached out to the neighbors across the street who owned a 3,000-square-foot Mediterranean-style mansion, offering four times the amount that they initially paid for it.

The owners, publishing pioneer Black and lawyer Harvey, handed over the deed to 1066 N. Ocean Blvd., a home they purchased in 2018 for roughly $4 million, in exchange for $18 million.

open image in gallery The home located at 1066 N. Ocean Blvd is a Mediterranean style mansion ( Google Earth )

Public records indicate the purchaser was listed as Creekshore LLC, a limited liability company incorporated in Delaware back in May.

The LLC’s address is tied to Rabideau and Klein, a real estate law firm with an office in Palm Beach. The firm, which specializes in high-end residential real estate, declined to comment for this story.

Harvey told the Wall Street Journal he did not know the identity of the buyer but that they made an unsolicited offer on his home.

open image in gallery Tom Harvey and Cathie Black sold their Palm Beach home for more than four times the amount they purchased it for after being approached by the buyer ( Getty Images )

A third purchase on a neighbor’s home

Weeks later, 1072 N. Ocean Blvd., a terracotta-roofed home located next to Black and Harvey’s, was purchased for $30 million – six times the amount that the previous owners bought it for in 2017.

This time, Mango Leaf LLC, a limited liability company also incorporated in Delaware in May, was listed as the buyer. However, the address associated with the LLC is tied to a residential home in Vero Beach, Florida.

Once again, Rabideau appeared to be involved in the deal, representing a trust that previously owned the home. Given the home is located next door to the most recent purchase, and across the street from Lauder’s former home, it seems likely they are connected.

open image in gallery A unnamed buyer recently purchased the property located at 1072 N. Ocean Blvd through an LLC ( Google Earth )

An inquiry with a rock star

The alleged buyer appears dedicated to snatching up the neighborhood homes and has reportedly inquired with the neighbors who live on either side of the property purchased from Lauder, South Florida Business & Wealth reported.

But he may have run into some issues, specifically with one famous neighbor: Bon Jovi.

Bon Jovi, 63, purchased the $43 million home in 2020. He moved from his home state, New Jersey, to the seven bedroom, 12-bathroom mansion designed by famed architect Thomas Kirchhoff, complete with columns, arches, marble and stunning ocean views.

It’s no wonder, when asked if he’d be willing to sell it, the “Livin’ on a Prayer” singer has reportedly resisted efforts.

A spokesperson for Bon Jovi declined to comment.

open image in gallery Bon Jovi purchased his $43 million Palm Beach home in 2020 – and apparently does not want to sell it ( Getty Images )

Breadcrumbs lead back to Microsoft executive

There are no public documents that state Simonyi is the buyer, though the Wall Street Journal, New York Post, and The Real Deal all named him as the likely buyer.

Incorporation records of the LLCs, reviewed by the Wall Street Journal, indicate Creekshore LLC and Mango Leaf LLCs are tied to Seattle-based lawyer, Greyson Blue.

Blue works for K&L Gates, a law firm with ties to billionaire Bill Gates through his late father. He also previously worked for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Simonyi was the 40th employee of Gates’ Microsoft.

The Independent has reached out to Blue for comment.

Sources familiar with the situation told the Journal that Gates is not the buyer of the Palm Beach properties.

While Simonyi is widely believed to be the buyer, it’s unclear what he plans to do with the land he’s been snapping up.

He could merge the properties to create a massive compound, similar to his Washington residence. That would rival others nearby – such as those located on “Billionaire’s Row” on South Ocean Boulevard or Trump’s own Mar-a-Lago residence.

He could be looking to create the newest high-tech home, embodying his work in the field.

Or he could be looking to take up residence in Florida due to it’s financial benefits and political alignment. While Simonyi has not stated his political beliefs publicly, his recent donations to Republican John Barrasso and the National Republican Senatorial Committee indicate he’d likely be content with the state’s politics.