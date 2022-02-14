Parents at a middle school in central Kentucky have expressed their disappointment and anger at a decision to remove more than a dozen students from lessons over an alleged dress code violation.

Scott County Middle School, which reportedly told students in a recent announcement that leggings would be allowed for the month of February on Fridays, was accused of “embarrassing” the students.

Reports suggested all of those who were pulled out of lessons last Friday had worn leggings, with their parents believing the students were compliant with the Scott County Middle School dress code.

A parent, Whitney Smith, told the Herald-Leader that the middle school “pulled every girl wearing leggings into the hallway...to meet the principal” who then “made them write their names down.”

Ms Smith said her daughter told her “there began to be so many girls lined up that they had to move to them to the gym”, with reports suggesting the students were asked to change.

As the Courier Journal reported, the principal allegedly told the students to phone their parents to bring a different top to the school in Georgetown if their top was not long enough – or in line with the student’s fingertips.

Ms Smith said she was angry about the move by Scott County Middle School because she had ensured that her daughter wore a top that was long enough, and was among a number of parents who expressed their anger on Facebook.

Candi Rexroat, another parent, wrote in a Facebook status that she “along with MANY MANY parents had to get their child from school today due to dress code violation!” She said “Every single one of the girls that walked out of school had nothing at all wrong or inappropriate on.”

Ms Rexroat continued by saying that most of the students “came out crying” and that “it was so sad” that students felt “ashamed of their bodies”. She added: “I’m sure many parents will be at the next board meeting, I know I will!”

The school reportedly said in statements that tops must be of “fingertip length” and that those who were removed from classes last week had violated its dress code.

“No students were required to leave school as a result of dress code today, though some chose to do so and were signed out by their parents,” the middle school said in a statement sent to news outlets. “We understand that this is an important topic for families and improved communication of guidelines would have helped parents better understand this temporary change.”

The Herald-Leader reported that the middle school is among the only schools in the area to not allow students to wear leggings, and parents and students had been calling for the change.

The Independent has approached the school for comment.