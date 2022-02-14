AOC calls out conservative ‘weirdos’ who didn’t enjoy the super bowl half time show

US Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took the opportunity to infuriate her political foes on Twitter as the second half of the Super Bowl ended in a victory for the Los Angeles Rams.

The New York congresswoman joined in on the mockery of Charlie Kirk, founder of pro-Trump youth group Turning Point USA, after he declared in a tweet that the game’s halftime show was an embrace of “sexual anarchy” by the league’s owners. The show featured performances from Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, as well as other top-name hip-hop stars.

“Like I said, weirdos,” she quipped in response to Mr Kirk’s tweet.

Her remark was a throwback to a tweet she sent in December 2021 lashing out at her conservative critics who roundly criticised her for a photograph taken of the congresswoman and her boyfriend on vacation in Florida, where they were seen eating maskless outdoors at a restaurant. The faux controversy came about as conservatives tried to argue that the congresswoman was fleeing New York’s supposedly oppressive Covid-19 guidelines for Republican-controlled Florida.

At the time, she accused the “creepy weirdos” attacking her of being upset that she was not single. She in particular centered her fire on Steve Cortes, a former adviser to the Trump campaign, who, among a list of his frustrations with the image, listed the “gross pale male feet” of Ms Ocasio-Cortez’s boyfriend.

“If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet,” she wrote in December.

She went further a few days later in an Instagram video in which she mockingly suggested that Mr Cortes and others were “obsessed” with her boyfriend and his feet in particular.

“So we recently went to Florida, where Republicans developed an obsession with Riley’s feet,” said the congresswoman, before panning the camera down to foot-level. “So give the people what they want!”