AP News Digest 3 a.m.

TOP STORIES

VIRUS OUTBREAK — The worldwide surge in coronavirus cases driven by the new omicron variant is the latest blow to already strained hospitals, nursing homes, police departments and supermarkets struggling to maintain a full contingent of nurses, police officers and other essential workers as the pandemic enters its third year. By Philipp Marcelo, Anne D’Innocenzio and Bobby China Calvan. SENT: 1,110 word, photos. With: VIRUS OUTBREAK-AFRICA-BLEAK CHRISTMAS — COVID-19 spike worsens Africa’s severe poverty, hunger woes. SENT: 750 words, photos.

DAUNTE WRIGHT-OFFICER TRIAL — A suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser was convicted of manslaughter in the death of Daunte Wright SENT: 1010 words, photos, video. By Amy Forliti and Scott Bauer. With: DAUNTE-WRIGHT-OFFICER-TRIAL-EXPLAINER-SENTENCING — What will judge weigh in sentencing Kim Potter? SENT: 930 words, photos. DAUNTE-WRIGHT-OFFICER TRIAL-EXPLAINER-CHARGES — A look at the charges and potential penalties. SENT: 570 words, photos.

BANGLADESH-FERRY FIRE — A massive fire that swept through a crowded river ferry in southern Bangladesh early Friday left at least 37 dead and 72 injured, as passengers jumped off the vessel and swam to the shore. The rescue mission is ongoing and the casualties are likely to go up. By Abdur Rahman Jahangir. SENT: 250 words, photos.

SOUTH-KOREA-EX-PRESIDENT — South Korea says it will grant a special pardon to former President Park Geun-hye who is serving a lengthy prison term for bribery and other crimes. The Justice Ministry says Park’s pardon is aimed at overcoming national divisions and promoting unity in the face of difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic. By Hyung-Jin Kim. SENT: 750 words, photos.

WATER RIGHTS-TRIBES: Included in the infrastructure deal that became law last month is $2.5 billion for Native American water rights settlements. The agreements quantify individual tribes’ claims to water and identify infrastructure projects to help deliver the water to residents. The money could not come sooner for tribes that have long lacked access to water deemed theirs on paper. How the money is allocated is hotly anticipated in Indian Country. It is part of roughly $11 billion headed to tribal lands for other infrastructure needs including broadband coverage, roads, and more. By Suman Naishadam and Felicia Fonseca. SENT: 870 words, photos.

TRENDING NEWS

LOS ANGELES-STORE SHOOTING — Los Angeles police have fatally shot a 14-year-old girl who was inside a clothing store dressing room as they fired at a suspect who had assaulted a woman earlier. SENT: 520 words, photos.

GEORGE FLOYD-TEXAS GOVERNOR — A Texas board has withdrawn a unanimous pardon recommendation for George Floyd over a 2004 drug arrest in Houston.SENT: 580 words, photos.

EMIRATES-CAMEL-BEAUTY-CONTEST — Tens of thousands of camels from across the region have descended on the desert of the United Arab Emirates to compete for the title of most beautiful. The annual camel beauty pageant remains a holdover of the Bedouin past for a society upended by oil wealth and international business. SENT: 850 words, photos.

UNABOMBER-MEDICAL FACILITY — ‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski moved to prison medical facility. SENT: 620 words, photos.

HAWAII-SNOW RESCUE — Rescuers trekked through heavy snow and sleet to find a hiker lost in one of the most dangerous places in Hawaii. He set off for a hike on Mauna Kea Tuesday morning. SENT: 150 words, photos.

BALTIMORE-OFFICER SHOT — A Baltimore police officer has died after being removed from life support one week after she was shot while sitting in her patrol car. SENT: 140 words.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TREATMENTS-EXPLAINER: Pfizer’s new COVID-19 treatment comes with a high success rate and tight deadline: Patients must start the pills within five days of symptoms appearing. Those taking Merck’s pill treatment, authorized by regulators on Thursday, face similar pressure. Doctors say these anti-viral pills have to start working before the virus basically triggers a dangerous immune system overreaction. That can be challenging, given that many people wait to see if their symptoms go away before they seek help. UPCOMING: 550 words, photos by 9:00 a.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ISOLATION GUIDELINES — U.S. officials are loosening rules that call on health care workers to stay out of work for 10 days if they test positive for COVID-19. Those workers will be allowed to come back to work after seven days if they test negative and don’t have symptoms. SENT: 240 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTRBEAK-VIRAL QUESTIONS-CHILDREN — How can I protect a child too young for a COVID-19 vaccine? Children younger than 5 in the U.S. can’t get a COVID-19 vaccine yet, but there are steps you can take to protect them from infection over the holidays. UPCOMING: 390 words, illustration.

NATIONAL

WEST COAST-WEATHER — Forecasters say winter storms that have killed at least two people will bring flooding threats, snow and bitter cold throughout much of the West through Christmas. An atmospheric river of moisture is prompting a wave of storms that could even bring a rare chance of snow to Seattle and Portland. SENT: 550 words, photos.

LEE STATUE-TIME CAPSULE — The spot in Richmond, Virginia, where a towering statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee once stood is now just a pile of rubble. But workers will continue their search for a famed 1887 time capsule that was said to be buried under the massive monument. SENT: 650 words. photos.

MALL SHOOTING-ILLINOIS — Police say a shooting occurred at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago, injuring four people. The incident at Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook began with two people involved in a shootout in a corridor. SENT: 220 words, photos.

NORAD-TRACK-SANTA — In a Christmas Eve tradition going on its 66th year, a wildly popular program run by the U.S. and Canadian militaries is providing real-time updates on Santa’s progress around the globe -- and fielding calls from children who want to know St. Nick’s exact whereabouts. The Colorado-based North American Aerospace Defense Command insists a second year of the pandemic won’t stop Santa from bringing joy to kids and families. SENT: 550 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

HONG KONG — Universities in Hong Kong are removing more memorials to the bloody suppression of the 1989 Chinese pro-democracy movement centered on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. The actions testify to the ruling Communist Party’s efforts to erase the bloody events from the public consciousness. SENT: 250 words, photos.

OLY-BEIJING-JAPAN — Japan says it won’t send a delegation of ministers to represent the government at the Beijing Games but three Olympic officials will attend. It’s a mixed response to a U.S.-led move to boycott the Games to protest China’s human rights conditions. SENT: 370 words, photos.

BANGLADESH-FERRY FIRE — Bangladesh fire services say at least 37 passengers have been killed and many others injured in a massive fire that swept through a ferry on the southern Sugandha River. SENT: 180 words.

MYANMAR: Reports from Myanmar say the military has unleashed airstrikes and heavy artillery on a small town controlled by ethnic guerrillas, sending hundreds of people fleeing across a river into Thailand. SENT: 350 words, photo.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

AI-TRANSLATING FOR AFRICA — Computers have become amazingly precise at translating spoken words to text messages and scouring huge troves of data for answers to complex questions – as long as you speak English or another of the world’s dominant languages. Try talking to your phone in Yoruba, Igbo or any number of widely spoken African languages and you’ll find glitches that can hinder access to information. SENT: 1120 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets have risen after Wall Street hit a new high as fears of the coronavirus’s omicron variant eased. Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Shanghai declined. SENT: 350 words, photos.

THERANOS-FOUNDER-FRAUD TRIAL The jurors assessing 11 charges of fraud and conspiracy against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes asked Thursday to review audio recordings of Holmes boasting to investors about her startup’s progress toward a potentially revolutionary blood-testing technology. Jurors are on their third day of deliberations. SENT: 585 words, photos.

SPORTS

ATHLETE-COMPENSATION-FOREIGN ATHLETES — While many college athletes have profited from recent rules allowing them to make money from the use of their names, images and likenesses, one group has been left on the sidelines - international athletes, for whom such work can jeopardize their student visas. UPCOMING: 1,100 words., photos.

HOW TO REACH US

