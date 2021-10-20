Nikolas Cruz’s brother has said he is “pleased” with his sibling’s guilty plea on all charges stemming from his 2018 shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Zachary Cruz shared his relief on Wednesday as Nikolas entered his plea on 34 counts - 17 for first-degree murder and 17 for first-degree attempted murder.

“I am pleased that my brother is taking responsibility for his actions. The fact that he is doing so without a deal in place tells me he is sincere,” Zachary told The Sun.

“I pray for the victims and their families everyday and I hope they find some peace.”

After Nikolas entered his plea, former Broward County State Attorney Mike Satz read through a lengthy description of his attack, the deadliest school shooting in US history. Satz noted the name of each victim wounded or killed over the course of the rampage.

Nikolas then addressed the court to apologise to the victims and their families. “I am very sorry for what I did and I have to live with it every day,” he said. “I have to live with this every day, and it brings me nightmares that I can’t live with myself sometimes but I try to push through.”

His brother Zachary said that while he is happy with the guilty plea, he is still “very concerned” by the actions of the Broward County School District and Department of Children and Families (DCF).

He accused both agencies of “[continuing] to skirt responsibility for the tragedy at Parkland” and said: “My regret today is that DCF and Broward schools have evaded yet another opportunity for the public to learn the truth.”

Zachary demanded that DCF “explain why they came to my mom’s hospital room when she died but then didn’t check to make sure my brother and I were taken to a safe place.”

He added: “I also think DCF and Broward schools must answer for dumping my brother when they knew he needed services and they knew he’d be dangerous without them.”

Nikolas and Zachary were adopted by Roger and Lynda Cruz 17 years ago but both are now dead. Nikolas went to live with another family when his mother died in November 2017.

Broward County Sheriffs were called to the Cruz home at least 19 times in relation to Nikolas and 25 times in relation to Zachary between 2008 and 2017.

On 14 February 2018, Nikolas stormed into Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School armed with a semiautomatic rifle and shot 34 students and teachers, killing 17.

A 12-person jury will ultimately decide his fate during a penalty trial.

He faces a minimum sentence of life in prison without parole and a maximum of penalty of death for each first-degree murder charge.

Prosecutors can use the attempted murder charges and the additional murder charges as aggravating factors at his sentencing hearing.