Brittany Matthews has hit out at “pathetic” and “shameful” trolls on social media who called her out for spraying champagne on unsuspecting spectators from a balcony after Kansas’ all-star Quarterback’s wild win over Buffalo bills.

Patrick Mahomes’s fiancée and mother of his child, Ms Matthews, has responded to the criticism by sharing a series of supporting tweets she has been receiving from her friends and also launched an anti-bullying campaign.

“I find it pretty pathetic that people care more about clicks & engagement more than someone’s well being. Let’s be better,” Ms Matthews said in a tweet on Thursday.

Ms Matthews had to face a flurry of furious messages after her champagne spraying act was widely slammed by an army of Kansas’ chiefs’ fans, especially because several children were at the stadium and might have got sprayed.

The video clip of the celebration after the conclusion of the game in Kansas’ Arrowhead Stadium showed Ms Matthews popping up a bottle of champagne. She then proceeded to spray it directly onto the Chiefs fans below – many of whom then look up to the balcony she is standing from.

“You probably should delete this video, there’s nothing cool about spraying champagne on people who don’t even know it’s coming and it’s cold... As a part owner of a major sports team, you should probably behave as such, not a good look. Especially kids getting sprayed with alcohol,” a user had said.

She has also received support after she bemoaned: “I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week”.

“Not to mention the mother of his child and has been with him since they were 15. She has a right to celebrate just like the rest of us. The hate she gets despite what she and Patrick do for this community is shameful,” a tweet by Mahomes’s fan retweeted by Ms Matthews said.

Ms Matthews also said in an Instagram post on Thursday that she wanted to turn "the buzz" around the controversy into something good for the Kansas City community.

She announced the launch of “Team Brittany” T-shirts that will raise money for local anti-bullying efforts, teaming up with a Kansas City T-shirt company.

“I do receive a lot of hate on a daily basis on social media and I know so so so many other people do as well,” Ms Matthews said.

“That’s why I’m just proud to partner with this company and get behind this cause and hopefully push everything into the right direction and start spreading some more positivity on all of these platforms.”