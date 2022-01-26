Patrick Mahomes’ wife under fire for spraying champagne on NFL fans

In the wake of Kansas City’s 42-36 NFL playoff victory against Buffalo, Brittany Matthews doused a group of the home fans with champagne after spraying it wildly from a balcony.

The wife of Kansas’ all-star Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, her actions were soon called out by an army of annoyed fans on social media, who pointed out how unamused the spectators below looked.

The video shows Ms Matthews celebrating after the conclusion of the game in Kansas’ Arrowhead Stadium. Soon after, she pops a bottle of champagne and proceeds to spray it directly onto the Chiefs fans below – many of whom then look up to the balcony she is standing from.

This isn't the first time her actions have been met with hostility online, either. Ms Matthews has fiercely defended the Chiefs throughout the 2021 season against detractors in the media and online.

This drew the ire of many on social media, including Instagram star Amanda Vance, who called out her and Jackson Mahomes (brother of Patrick) in a Twitter post last month.

Her champagne stunt fell flat with many who saw the video and responded online.

However, while the video did anger many, especially due to the presence of children at the stadium, others lept to her defence for wishing to celebrate the dramatic win in style.

In response to the backlash, Ms Matthews put out another Tweet on Monday, where she bemoaned the attention the original video generated. “I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week,” she wrote.

As for the Chiefs, they will now stay home and wait to play the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game, where Mr Mahomes will be hoping to seal his third straight Super Bowl appearance.