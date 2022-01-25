Ukraine-Russia news – live: US puts 8,500 troops on alert as Biden ‘refining plans for all scenarios’
As many as 8,500 US troops have been put on alert for possible deployment to eastern Europe in response to Russian soldiers gathering on Ukraine’s border, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said today.
US officials have warned that Russia could launch an imminent invasion of Ukraine.
The “bulk of” the thousands of troops placed on heightened alert are planned to bolster the 40,000 multinational Nato troops already in a number of eastern European countries near the border with Russia, Mr Kirby said.
But he stressed that no final decision to deploy the troops had been made.
Nato allies have said that they are putting forces on standby and sending additional ships and fighter jets to eastern Europe.
Meanwhile, the White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said that the US government is in the process of refining its military plans for all possible scenarios in the Ukraine-Russia crisis.
She told reporters that the US “has never ruled out” the option of providing assistance to countries on Nato’s eastern flank “in advance of any invasion” of Ukraine.
The Ukraine crisis has been brewing for years.
In December, The Independent wrote an editorial on what the West could do to deter Vladimir Putin’s designs in the region.
Former Trump official slams ‘disastrous’ presidency’s effect on Ukraine crisis
Fiona Hill, a former member of the Trump administration National Security Council, has no love lost for her former boss and his handling of Vladimir Putin.
In a scathing op-ed in The New York Times on Monday, Ms Hill said “Donald Trump’s disastrous presidency,” as well as a “muted response” to Russia’s provocations in Ukraine during previous administration, are to blame for bringing the region to a crisis point.
Ultimately, without strong, unified action against Russia, Ms Hill said Putin “has the United States right where he wants it” as he pursues his ultimate goal: “evict the United States from Europe.
Huh?: Donald Trump Jr mocked for suggesting the real cause of the Ukraine crisis is Hunter Biden
Donald Trump Jr is facing a wave of mockery after suggesting that Hunter Biden is somehow responsible for the crisis in Ukraine.
“Will it ultimately be Hunter’s lucrative and shady AF business dealings in Ukraine that gets us into a war with Russia?” Mr Trump tweeted on Monday.
Russia has amassed over 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders, sparking fears of an invasion. Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden’s son, once served on the board of a Ukrainian energy company. Mr Trump did not explain how he believed these two facts were connected. Nathan Place has the story for The Independent.
Explainer: Why would Russia invade Ukraine?
With more than 106,000 Russian troops stationed near the Ukrainian border, fears are growing that president Vladimir Putin will decide to invade.
The threat comes eight years after Russia annexed Crimea and sparked fighting in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine, where a low-level conflict, which has killed more than 14,000 people, is still rumbling on between Kyiv and separatists.
Although the West hopes to alleviate tensions and the risk of war in the region, talks between the Kremlin and Nato have made no ground. And so, as things stand, it is far from clear what will happen next. The Independent’s Rory Sullivan has this breakdown on the basics of the escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict.
READ: Biden’s big call with European leaders
Wondering what was on the minds of Joe Biden and the European leaders he conferred with today about Ukraine?
Here’s a link to the full readout of the conversation, courtesy of the White House.
The Pentagon has announced that it placed 8,500 troops on “heightened preparedness” as the White House said it is refining any plans to find a solution to Russia escalating tensions with Ukraine.
Pentagon spokesperson, John Kirby, said the Defense Department continues to support diplomatic efforts to deescalate the situation, amid fears of a Russian invasion of its neighbour. About 125,000 Russian troops have been posted on the border of Ukraine.
“As the president has said, even as we continue to prioritise diplomacy and dialogue, we must also increase readiness,” Mr Kirby said. As such, Mr Kirby said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin placed a range of units in the United States on a heightened preparedness to deploy, which would increase its readiness if Nato should activate its response force.
The Independent’s Eric Garcia is following the story from Washington DC.
Biden scrambles to defuse Ukraine crisis in first foreign policy test since Afghanistan debacle
There were three questions for Pentagon spokesman John Kirby and each of them was excellent.
What, asked CNN’s long term defence correspondent Barbara Starr, specific military capabilities would the US troops take with them to Europe, and what specifically was their mission? In addition, how would the US know when that mission was accomplished?
The questions levelled at Kirby came as the Pentagon said it had put 8,500 troops on a state of heightened alert, as pressure mounted on Joe Biden to respond more forcefully to the perceived threat to Ukraine from Russia.
My colleague Andrew Buncombe has this analysis of how the White House is handling the ongoing Ukraine crisis.
Russia warned of ‘unprecedented sanctions’ over Ukraine as world leaders talk
Russia has been warned it will be swiftly hit with an “unprecedented package of sanctions” in the event of a fresh incursion in Ukraine after Boris Johnson joined Joe Biden and world leaders to present a united front to combat a feared invasion.
The Prime Minister and the US President met virtually with the leaders of Nato, the EU, Italy, Poland, France and Germany on Monday evening as they hoped to avert what Mr Johnson warned would be a bloody and protracted conflict for Moscow.
Downing Street said they stressed diplomatic discussions with Russia remains the first priority, but said the nation would be hit with “swift retributive responses” if a “further Russian incursion into Ukraine” takes place. The Independent’s Sam Blewett has the details.
White House reiterates that invasion of Ukraine could be imminent
White House press secretary Jen Psaki reiterated on Monday that the movements of Russian forces near the Ukrainian border have led US intelligence officials to believe that an invasion could be imminent.
She told reporters at her daily press briefing that “military action by Russia could come at any time”, and added that while the Russian government continues to stress that it is not planning an invasion, “we are seeing the preparations that they're making at the border.”
.@PressSec Jen Psaki: "While we can't get into the mind of President Putin, we are seeing the preparations that they're making at the border. The president has been direct that military action by Russia could come at any time." https://t.co/KOngaWfRdT pic.twitter.com/WvxYVeXo21— The Hill (@thehill) January 24, 2022
State Department shares fact sheet debunking Russian ‘misinformation’ on Ukraine
A spokesman for the State Department on Monday shared a fact sheet produced by the US government that contested a number of narratives spun by Russian officials regarding the tensions between Moscow and Kyev amid a massive buildup of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border.
The fact sheet lays clear blame on Russian leaders for the crisis, stating that Moscow “instigated the current crisis” and “is trying to trick the world into believing Ukraine’s behavior could provoke a global conflict and to convince Russian citizens of the need for Russian military action in Ukraine.”
“[W]e won’t let them revise history,” warned Ned Price on Twitter.
We have seen Russian disinformation in the past and we are seeing it now—and we won’t let them revise history. Learn to identify their falsehoods about the crisis in Ukraine: https://t.co/KvFAVl2n3H— Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) January 24, 2022
