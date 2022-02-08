Peloton lays off 2,800 workers and offers them one-year subscription

Peloton has laid off 2,800 of its employees, and part of their severance is a 12-month subscription to Peloton.

John Foley, the exercise bike company’s co-founder, announced the layoffs in a bombshell message, in which he also said he’d be stepping down as CEO.

“I recently shared that we have been in the process of re-evaluating our costs across the entire organization to ensure we are appropriately structured for the post-COVID landscape,” Mr Foley wrote on Tuesday. “As part of this program, we’ve made the difficult decision to reduce the size of the Peloton team by approximately 2,800 positions globally.”

The former CEO – now Peloton’s “executive chair” – added that outgoing employees would receive a “meaningful cash severance allotment,” as well as a free year of Peloton’s live-streamed exercise classes.

“The Peloton monthly membership will be complimentary for impacted team members for an additional 12 months,” he said.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow