Peloton lays off 2,800 workers and offers them one-year subscription
‘The Peloton monthly membership will be complimentary for impacted team members for an additional 12 months,’ outgoing CEO John Foley told employees
Peloton has laid off 2,800 of its employees, and part of their severance is a 12-month subscription to Peloton.
John Foley, the exercise bike company’s co-founder, announced the layoffs in a bombshell message, in which he also said he’d be stepping down as CEO.
“I recently shared that we have been in the process of re-evaluating our costs across the entire organization to ensure we are appropriately structured for the post-COVID landscape,” Mr Foley wrote on Tuesday. “As part of this program, we’ve made the difficult decision to reduce the size of the Peloton team by approximately 2,800 positions globally.”
The former CEO – now Peloton’s “executive chair” – added that outgoing employees would receive a “meaningful cash severance allotment,” as well as a free year of Peloton’s live-streamed exercise classes.
“The Peloton monthly membership will be complimentary for impacted team members for an additional 12 months,” he said.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies