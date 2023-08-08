Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Like a scene out of a movie, a car crashed into the second floor of a Pennsylvania home. Police are calling the wreck “intentional”.

The car somehow wound up on the second floor of a home in Decatur Township, Pennsylvania. Conflicting theories have been provided as to how it got there.

A Junction Fire Company spokesperson chalked it up to an accident, telling ABC 27 that it believed the car hit a “small culvert” next to the home’s driveway, causing the vehicle to fly into the air and crash into the second floor.

The state police, however, don’t think it was an accident at all. According to a public information release report, the incident occurred at 3.15pm on 6 August. Troopers wrote, “it was determined through an investigation that the crash was an intentional act and charges are pending at this time.”

Car crashing into a room on the second floor of a Pennsylvania home (Junction Fire Company / Facebook)

The vehicle occupant was identified as a 20-year-old man, the police report stated. According to ABC 27, he was taken to Geisinger Lewistown Hospital and his condition remains unknown.

The outlet also reported the homeowners were evacuated from the house, but were not taken to the hospital.

Photos, posted by Junction Fire Company, captured the devastation caused by a gray Toyota Corolla. One photo shows a huge hole in a plaid wallpapered wall of what appears to be a bedroom, with a bed frame and mattress thrown to the side, an intact treadmill and unidentifiable debris strewn everywhere.

“The Rescues crew stabilised the house and helped the homeowners put a tarp on the hole due to upcoming storms,” the fire company added.

The photos show the car back safely on ground level, although the hood of the car appeared to be covered in building materials.