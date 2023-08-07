Three killed following tour bus crash on Pennsylvania interstate
The identities of the three people killed in the bus crash have not yet been released
At least 3 killed, several others injured in Pennsylvania bus crash
At least three people were killed and several others were injured after a tour bus collided with a stopped vehicle and flipped over during a downpour in Pennsylvania on Sunday.
The 2005 Van Hool passenger motor coach was traveling south in the right lane on Interstate 81 in the Lower Paxton Township area of Dauphin County around 11.49pm, Pennsylvania State Police said.
Meanwhile, a 2016 Honda CRV was stopped in the same lane on the interstate, police said.
The bus, which was carrying about 45 to 50 passengers, then swerved off the roadway and onto the grassy area on the side of the road where it then “struck an embankment and overturned onto its right side. The right roof area struck the rear end of the CRV,” state police said.
After the bus flipped onto its side, it came to rest on the right berm.
Three people were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released, pending notification of next of kin.
Several people were transported to Hershey Medical Center, police said, including passengers from the bus who suffered “injuries ranging from minor to severe.”
Police said the occupants of the Honda CRV who were taken to the hospital had “moderate injuries.”
According to CBS News Philadelphia, the bus had departed from New York but it’s not known which company the bus was part of or where it was heading.
The state capital of Harrisburg and the popular tourist destination Hershey Park are both in Dauphin County.
