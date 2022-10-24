One soldier dead and three injured in Pennsylvania military vehicle crash

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A military vehicle crash killed one soldier and injured three others over the weekend at a facility in Pennsylvania, according to officials.

Spc Mackenzie L Shay, 20, of New Castle, died during what officials described to WHP-TV as a routine supply mission between ranges in Fort Indian Gap, where the state national guard has its headquarters.

Shay, an Army petroleum suppy specialist, was assigned to 28th Infantry Division, Company G, 128th Brigade Support Battalion.

The exact circumstances of the crash have not been disclosed.

“Our priority right now is taking care of the family and soldiers, ensuring they have all the resources they need during this critical time,” Army Maj Gen Mark Schindler told The Associated Press.

Shay graduated from Mohawk High School in 2020 and attended Slippery Rock University.

David Bredl both taught Shay at the university and coached her on the varsity cross country team.

"It broke my heart to hear this," he told New Castle News.

"I knew that’s what she wanted to do," he added. "She strove to be good and always pushed herself. She always tried to give 100 percent."

The three wounded individuals were treated at Penn State’s Hershey Medical Center and released, according to officials.

No other details will be released until the military concludes its investigation of what happened, Local21 news reports.

In 2003, Pennsylvania National Guard solider Rudolph B Flaim, 25, was shot and killed with a 50-caliber machine gun during a training accident.

Over the summer, five Marines were killed after their MV-22B Osprey crashed in the California desert in a remote area in Imperial County, near the US-Mexico border.