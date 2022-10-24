Korea Air plane crashes in Philippines after overshooting runway

A Korean Air plane crashed after overshooting a runway in the Philippines on Sunday, 23 October.

Flight KE631 was flying from Seoul to Cebu, when it tried to land twice in bad weather.

The Airbus A330 overshot the runway on the third landing attempt, according to Korean Air.

All 173 people on board - both passengers and crew - evacuated safely from the aircraft using emergency slides.

The cause of the incident is being investigated, Korean Air said.

"Passengers have been escorted to three local hotels and an alternative flight is being arranged," the airline added.

