Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Firefighter says 10 of his relatives were killed in Pennsylvania blaze

Among those killed in blaze was Harold Baker’s 19-year-old son, Dale, who was also a firefighter

Andrea Blanco
Saturday 06 August 2022 01:11
Comments

Fireball Whiskey truck catches fire on side of motorway

A Pennsylvania firefighter has spoken of his grief at losing ten family members in a devastating house fire that he responded to.

Harold Baker III said that he was first to the scene of the fire in Nescopeck in the early hours of Friday morning and initially didn’t realise the house engulfed in flames was where 13 of his family members lived.

The 56-year-old explained that witnesses had actually reported that the neighbouring home was on fire in the 911 call.

“I was the first one to show up,” Mr Baker told The Independent. “One of my sons, who passed, was also a firefighter.”

The bodies of ten of his relatives, including his 19-year-old son, have been found, Mr Baker said. Three children between the ages of five and seven are among those killed. Three others managed to escape the inferno.

Recommended

Mr Baker, who has been a firefighter for nearly four decades, said he desperately regrets he couldn’t save his family members.

“I couldn’t get in there to save them. That is the biggest thing that has been on me. I couldn’t get in there to save them,” he told local news station WNEP, which first reported on the tragedy.

Pennsylvania State Police has identified the adult killed as Dale Baker, 19, Star Baker, 2; David Daubert, 79; Brian Daubert, 4; Shannon Daubert, 45; Laura Daubert, 47; and Marian Slusser, 54.

Violet Kessler, who is related to eight of the victims, told The New York Times some of them had decided to stay over at the home after spending the day together on Thursday at a pool.

“I don’t even understand things,” Ms Kessler told the Times. “I don’t even know how to take it all into my brain. It’s like a dream.”

Mr Baker told The Independent that he is receiving the support of the community during this difficult time.

“They’re taking care of all my family, everybody who is part of this. We have stores giving us food and sending all kinds of donations,” he said.

Recommended

Nescopeck mayor’s daughter, Robin Massina, has also created a GoFundMe to cover funeral costs and aid surviving family members.

Pennsylvania State Police has opened a criminal investigation into the fire. A cause has not been determined.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in