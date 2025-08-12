Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of the two victims killed in an explosion at a Pennsylvania steel plant has been identified as a father of three.

Timothy Quinn was killed in an explosion at the U.S. Clairton Coke Works plant, about 15 miles south of Pittsburgh, Monday morning, his sister, Trisha Quinn, told Channel 11.

His partner at the steel mill told his sister he had been loaded into an ambulance after the explosion, and that he looked like he may have been deceased, but she lacked answers for far too long, she told the outlet.

“The steel mill is not giving families any information, and there’s no crisis line to go to,” Trisha told the news station while she was still looking for her brother, before she received confirmation of his death.

“I’ve been on the phone since 12 o’clock. We drove up from Jefferson, my brother’s not here. Families need answers. This is a crisis situation, and we have nobody to call to see where our loved ones are,” she said.

She said she drove 45 minutes to the hospital to find her brother and provide an update for his three children.

Officials have confirmed that two people died in the explosion and 10 others were hurt. Of those 10, five were in critical condition at Allegheny Health Network hospitals and the rest were released. Authorities have not shared the identities of the victims, but Trisha Quinn says one was her brother.

“My dad worked at the steel mill for 42 years and he would be disgusted at what the situation is right now. Accidents happen but... they need communication with the family,” Trisha said. “We need answers, we need them now, even if it’s not what we want to hear, we need to know something.”

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates...