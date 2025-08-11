Workers trapped under the rubble after explosion at steel plant near Pittsburgh

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An explosion at a steel plant near Pittsburgh left multiple workers injured, with some trapped under rubble as emergency workers try to rescue them, officials said.

The explosion was reported at the U.S. Clairton Coke Works plant in Clairton, about 15 miles south of Pittsburgh, just before noon, WTAE reported.

Allegheny County Emergency Services said a fire broke out at the plant around 10:51 a.m. The EMS transported five people, but declined to share their conditions.

There were no confirmed fatalities yet, Abigail Gardner, the director of communications for Allegheny County, told the Associated Press.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said his administration was working with local officials in their response to the incident.

“The scene is still active, and folks nearby should follow the direction of local authorities,” Shapiro wrote. “Please join Lori and me in praying for the Clairton community.”

Clairton Mayor Rich Lattanzi wrote on social media that he was “asking for multiple ambulances” to be sent to the scene.

“My prayers go out to anyone involved in this tragedy and their families and the community,” he said.

Allegheny County Emergency Services, which responded to the fire, declined to provide any additional details, saying it was an “active scene.”

The Clairton Coke Works is considered the largest coking operation in North America. Coking is the process of heating coal in the absence of oxygen to above 1,112 degrees Fahrenheit to drive off the volatile components of the raw coal.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates...