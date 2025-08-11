Workers trapped under the rubble after explosion at steel plant near Pittsburgh
Multiple people were injured in an explosion at the U.S. Clairton Coke Works plant just outside of Pittsburgh.
An explosion at a steel plant near Pittsburgh left multiple workers injured, with some trapped under rubble as emergency workers try to rescue them, officials said.
The explosion was reported at the U.S. Clairton Coke Works plant in Clairton, about 15 miles south of Pittsburgh, just before noon, WTAE reported.
Allegheny County Emergency Services said a fire broke out at the plant around 10:51 a.m. The EMS transported five people, but declined to share their conditions.
There were no confirmed fatalities yet, Abigail Gardner, the director of communications for Allegheny County, told the Associated Press.
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said his administration was working with local officials in their response to the incident.
“The scene is still active, and folks nearby should follow the direction of local authorities,” Shapiro wrote. “Please join Lori and me in praying for the Clairton community.”
Clairton Mayor Rich Lattanzi wrote on social media that he was “asking for multiple ambulances” to be sent to the scene.
“My prayers go out to anyone involved in this tragedy and their families and the community,” he said.
Allegheny County Emergency Services, which responded to the fire, declined to provide any additional details, saying it was an “active scene.”
The Clairton Coke Works is considered the largest coking operation in North America. Coking is the process of heating coal in the absence of oxygen to above 1,112 degrees Fahrenheit to drive off the volatile components of the raw coal.
This is a breaking news story, check back for updates...
