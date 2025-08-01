Moment manhole explodes in middle of Brooklyn neighbourhood

This is the shocking moment that a manhole explodes in the middle of a Brooklyn, New York, neighbourhood.

Eyewitness footage shared on the Citizen app on Thursday (31 July) captures a giant fireball rising from the ground and into the air on Central Avenue in Bushwick, with the recorder of the video quickly running away from the scene.

Various cars were travelling through the busy intersection at the time of the explosion at 5.21pm, whilst several other vehicles were parked nearby.

Firefighters who were already on the scene tackled the blaze and no injuries were reported.