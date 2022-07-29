Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

One adult and four children killed after tractor overturns on Pennsylvania road

The tractor driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which led to the crash

Graig Graziosi
Friday 29 July 2022 20:26
Comments

Related video: Firefighter saves couple by stabilising vehicles after Manhattan crash

An adult and four children are dead after a tractor they were riding in flipped off the side of a road.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a tractor carrying 10 children in York County was driving along a road in Lower Chanceford Township when it veered off the road and flipped over.

Officials said six children were flown to the hospital.

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokeswoman told PennLive that the man driving the tractor lost control of it around 11.15am by the Otter Creek Campground. The tractor then flipped, which resulted in deaths and injuries.

The spokeswoman said it is currently unclear what caused the driver to lose control of the tractor. An earlier report issued by PennDOT suggested an Amish horse-and-buggy was involved in the incident, but that has since been determined to be incorrect.

Recommended

Route 425, where the crash occurred, was still closed to the public as of 3pm.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in