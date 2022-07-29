One adult and four children killed after tractor overturns on Pennsylvania road

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email

An adult and four children are dead after a tractor they were riding in flipped off the side of a road.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a tractor carrying 10 children in York County was driving along a road in Lower Chanceford Township when it veered off the road and flipped over.

Officials said six children were flown to the hospital.

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokeswoman told PennLive that the man driving the tractor lost control of it around 11.15am by the Otter Creek Campground. The tractor then flipped, which resulted in deaths and injuries.

The spokeswoman said it is currently unclear what caused the driver to lose control of the tractor. An earlier report issued by PennDOT suggested an Amish horse-and-buggy was involved in the incident, but that has since been determined to be incorrect.

Route 425, where the crash occurred, was still closed to the public as of 3pm.