PepsiCo has started exploring options for its operations in Russia but executives are said to be “reluctant” to join the hundreds of other major companies in pulling out of the country, according to a report.

Sources told the Wall Street Journal that the soft drinks giant doesn’t want to pull its business out of Russia because of concerns around the toll this would take on both its Russian employees and its consumers who rely on the company for essentials like milk and baby formula.

Instead, the company is said to be considering writing off the value of the unit in Russia.

The report comes as PepsiCo is facing mounting pressure from consumers, politicians and other Western businesses to take a stand over the invasion of Ukraine.

While around 250 companies have ceased operations in Russia in the 13 days since Vladimir Putin launched his assault on the country, PepsiCo has remained silent and has continued to keep its business up and running.

The hashtag #BoycottPepsi has been circulating on social media over the last few days as questions continue to mount around why the huge corporation has failed to join other Western companies in protesting the war.

Other major companies including McDonald’s and Coca-Cola have also come under fire for their deafening silence over Russia’s attack and refusal to respond by ceasing operations in the country.

On Tuesday, McDonald’s finally bowed to pressure and announced that it would shutter all 850 stores and pause all operations in Russia, citing the “unspeakable suffering to innocent people” in Ukraine.

Now, all eyes are turning to the likes of PepsiCo to see if the soft drinks giant will also follow suit.