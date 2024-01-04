Active shooting reported at Iowa high school

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Law enforcement officials in Dallas County, Iowa are responding to reports of an active shooting at Perry High School, according to NBC News.

Shortly after 9am on Thursday, authorities were called to the high school, located approximately 30 miles from Des Moines.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to NBC News they were conducting a shooting investigation but no other information was available.

It is unclear what the situation is or if there are any victims injured.

This is breaking news, more follows…