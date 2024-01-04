Active shooting reported at Iowa high school
Law enforcement in Dallas County, Iowa were conducting a ‘shooting investigation’ on Thursday morning
Law enforcement officials in Dallas County, Iowa are responding to reports of an active shooting at Perry High School, according to NBC News.
Shortly after 9am on Thursday, authorities were called to the high school, located approximately 30 miles from Des Moines.
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to NBC News they were conducting a shooting investigation but no other information was available.
It is unclear what the situation is or if there are any victims injured.
This is breaking news, more follows…
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies