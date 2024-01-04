Jump to content

Active shooting reported at Iowa high school

Law enforcement in Dallas County, Iowa were conducting a ‘shooting investigation’ on Thursday morning

Ariana Baio
Thursday 04 January 2024 14:42
(The Independent)

Law enforcement officials in Dallas County, Iowa are responding to reports of an active shooting at Perry High School, according to NBC News.

Shortly after 9am on Thursday, authorities were called to the high school, located approximately 30 miles from Des Moines.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to NBC News they were conducting a shooting investigation but no other information was available.

It is unclear what the situation is or if there are any victims injured.

This is breaking news, more follows…

