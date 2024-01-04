✕ Close Active shooter reported at Iowa high school

Police are investigating reports of an active shooter at a high school in Perry, Iowa.

A call requesting police assistance at Perry High School — about 30 miles from Des Moines — was made early on Thursday morning.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies were following up on reports of a shooting at the location, but did not provide further details, according to NBC News.

Local reporters witnessed several ambulances arriving at and leaving the school, but they were unable to confirm if anyone was injured.

Law enforcement officials have not released any further information regarding the shooting.