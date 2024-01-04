Iowa shooting live updates: ‘Active’ attack reported at Perry High School
Several ambulances were spotted at the school
Police are investigating reports of an active shooter at a high school in Perry, Iowa.
A call requesting police assistance at Perry High School — about 30 miles from Des Moines — was made early on Thursday morning.
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies were following up on reports of a shooting at the location, but did not provide further details, according to NBC News.
Local reporters witnessed several ambulances arriving at and leaving the school, but they were unable to confirm if anyone was injured.
Law enforcement officials have not released any further information regarding the shooting.
President of gun control advocacy group laments that school shootings have already marred 2024
Kris Brown, the president of Brady, a group fighting to curb gun violence, released a statement today after news broke that a shooting had been reported at a high school in Perry, Iowa.
“New year, same horror. These students were returning to campus after their holiday break only to be met with gun violence that has uniquely plagued their generation. No child should have to hide in their classrooms fearing for their lives. No teacher should have to stand guard over their students potentially shielding them from bullets. No parent should have to fear that any day they send their child to school could be their last.“
“2024 should not start this way for the students of Perry High School or any student in our nation. Our hearts are with all the affected students, teachers, school staff, parents, and community members. This year – as with every year – we are resolved to end this deadly epidemic and free America from gun violence.”
Law enforcement officials in Perry, Iowa are responding to reports of an active shooting at Perry High School, according to AP.
On Thursday morning, authorities were called to the high school, located in Dallas County approximately 30 miles from Des Moines, to investigate and an active shooting.
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to NBC News they were conducting a shooting investigation but did not provide any further details.
Officials have not released any further information regarding the incident.
Local reporters on the scene said several ambulances entered and left the school – it is unclear if there are any injuries or what the extent of those injuries is.
Law enforcement in Dallas County, Iowa were conducting a ‘shooting investigation’ on Thursday morning